FBR urged to extend tax returns filing deadline

Recorder Report 20 Sep 2021

LAHORE: The Pakistan Industrial and Traders Association Front Chairman Mian Nauman Kabir has asked the Federal Board of Revenue for the tax year 2021, as taxpayers may face problems to file their returns on time due to multiple reasons.

Mian Nauman Kabir urged Finance Minister and FBR Chairman to extend the deadline for filing Annual Income Tax Returns for at least three months- from 30th Sept to Dec 31, 2021 until some relief in fourth cycle of Covid-19 pandemic.

He said that a large number of business community members would not be able to file their tax returns, mainly due to the effects of Covid-19 on the whole working environment. He further added that the fourth wave, which is more severe and requires strict observation of SoPs, has also significantly disturbed business activities all over the country. Furthermore, he added that the surge in Corona virus has slowed down the usual economic and commercial activities.

He hailed the FBR's well-timed release of returns but long holidays amidst fourth surge of Corona epidemic had seriously affected the working of trade and industry. He said that the recent lockdown in Karachi and two-day closure of markets across the country along with restriction of 50 percent presence of staff, are major hurdles in smooth working of businesses.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

