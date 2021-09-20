Electoral reforms a must for transparent polls: governor

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said on Sunday that electoral reforms have become necessary for transparent elections and in this regard, the government is working with commitment.

"Transparent elections will boost the morale of the election commission of Pakistan but the Opposition is an obstacle in the way of free and fair elections," he said while talking to leading businessman Gorez Habib Khan, members of Assembly from Tehreek-e-Insaaf and media at the Governor House today.

The governor maintained that the government attaches top most priority to strengthening of institutions. From the day first, the government is inviting all the political parties to sit together to make electoral reforms but the opposition is refusing instead of having discussion with the government. Still there is time for the opposition to negotiate with the government to make the next elections transparent, he added. Undoubtedly, fingers were raised on every elections results but our government want to make the next elections absolutely transparent so that even the losing candidate can not raise a finger on it. Other than electronic machine there is no option for transparent elections, he opined.

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar further said that we have told the opposition before and saying this again that the government is not scared of their long March and threats.

Terming public private partnership important for national progress, he said the incumbentgovernment protected Pakistan from economic bankruptcy. Due to GSP+ status, Pakistan got the profit of 24 billion dollars so far. For the solution of business community's problems, the doors of Governor House are open and the government is addressing them on priority basis, he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021