ANL 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.94%)
ASC 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.83%)
ASL 22.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.77%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.03%)
BYCO 8.96 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.7%)
FCCL 18.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.17%)
FFBL 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.61%)
FFL 17.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.83%)
FNEL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.64%)
GGGL 22.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.94%)
GGL 43.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.75%)
HUMNL 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.09%)
JSCL 20.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-3.38%)
KAPCO 37.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.52%)
KEL 3.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
MDTL 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.28%)
MLCF 36.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.49%)
NETSOL 153.30 Decreased By ▼ -4.45 (-2.82%)
PACE 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
PAEL 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.42%)
PIBTL 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.16%)
POWER 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.74%)
PRL 20.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.62%)
PTC 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
SILK 1.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.18%)
SNGP 43.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.28%)
TELE 22.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.82%)
TRG 173.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.41 (-1.37%)
UNITY 36.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.08%)
WTL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.4%)
BR100 4,979 Decreased By ▼ -47.44 (-0.94%)
BR30 24,460 Decreased By ▼ -312.8 (-1.26%)
KSE100 46,636 Decreased By ▼ -284.38 (-0.61%)
KSE30 18,480 Decreased By ▼ -177.85 (-0.95%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,206
7124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,223,841
2,58024hr
4.69% positivity
Sindh
450,126
Punjab
421,800
Balochistan
32,757
Islamabad
104,114
KPK
171,072
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PM Imran to virtually address 76th UNGA session on September 24

BR Web Desk 19 Sep 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan will virtually address the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Friday, September 24, APP reported on Sunday.

The session opened on Tuesday, September 14 amid tight security in New York, and will conclude on Monday, September 27.

The coronavirus crisis, situation in Afghanistan and climate change would dominate the agenda in the high-level debate, to be attended in person by 83 heads of state, 43 prime ministers, three deputy prime ministers and 23 foreign ministers.

Others will either join the session through video conferencing or will send pre-recorded messages, as requested by the United States.

Each delegation is permitted to bring a maximum of seven members to the general debate, including the chief delegate.

New Afghan govt: Minister urges world to unfreeze bank accounts

Khan along with the presidents of Iran, Egypt, France, Indonesia, South Africa and Zimbabwe will virtually address the “world’s biggest diplomatic gathering”.

On the other hand, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will attend the UNGA debate in person along with several other events including a meeting of the OIC Working Group, a Ministerial meeting of the Uniting for Consensus group on Security Council reform, and a high-level meeting on Energy.

“The Foreign Minister will also hold a number of bilateral meetings with his counterparts, meet the UNSG, address think tanks and meet members of the Pakistani community and businessmen in New York besides the Pakistani and international media,” the state-owned news agency reported.

“We will participate actively in the General Assembly session,” Pakistan’s Ambassador to the UN, Munir Akram, told APP.

Munir noted that the world currently faces multiple challenges — the Covid pandemic, its devastating impact on the economies of developing countries and the ever-growing threat of frequent climate disasters.

PM speaks to MBS, calls for ensuring the economic stability of Afghanistan

“Then there is a rising tension between the great powers, particularly the US and China, a new arms race and persisting and proliferating conflicts in the Middle East, Africa, South Asia and other regions of the world.”

He expected that these issues will dominate the general debate.

The Pakistan envoy added that the premier will deliver Pakistan’s policy statement on the major global economic and political issues as well as on the grave situation in Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and on the fast-evolving situation in Afghanistan.

“Pakistan will draw the world‘s attention to the human rights violations in IIOJK, the need to stabilise Afghanistan, need to combat Islamophobia and counter disinformation, such as that being propagated by India, as well as to address the economic challenges confronting developing countries,” he added.

Prime Minister Imran Khan United Nations General Assembly 76th UNGA PM Khan at UNGA

Comments

1000 characters

PM Imran to virtually address 76th UNGA session on September 24

Security alert for New Zealand emanated from 'Five Eyes': PCB CEO

First fleet of 40 Green Line buses arrives at Karachi port

Pakistan participates in multinational drill 'Bright Star' in Egypt

SpaceX all-civilian orbital crew completes historic mission

Qatar flight with Afghans, Americans, Europeans leaves Kabul, official says

Tax Laws (Third Amend) Ord: Remittances via MCBs, ECs and MTOs given legal cover

Cellular Mobile Network Quality of Service Regulations notified

11 IPPs may get Rs131bn as first instalment

Black Caps arrive in Dubai after abandoning Pakistan tour

Read more stories