ANL 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.94%)
ASC 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.83%)
ASL 22.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.77%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.03%)
BYCO 8.96 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.7%)
FCCL 18.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.17%)
FFBL 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.61%)
FFL 17.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.83%)
FNEL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.64%)
GGGL 22.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.94%)
GGL 43.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.75%)
HUMNL 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.09%)
JSCL 20.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-3.38%)
KAPCO 37.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.52%)
KEL 3.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
MDTL 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.28%)
MLCF 36.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.49%)
NETSOL 153.30 Decreased By ▼ -4.45 (-2.82%)
PACE 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
PAEL 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.42%)
PIBTL 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.16%)
POWER 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.74%)
PRL 20.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.62%)
PTC 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
SILK 1.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.18%)
SNGP 43.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.28%)
TELE 22.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.82%)
TRG 173.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.41 (-1.37%)
UNITY 36.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.08%)
WTL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.4%)
BR100 4,979 Decreased By ▼ -47.44 (-0.94%)
BR30 24,460 Decreased By ▼ -312.8 (-1.26%)
KSE100 46,636 Decreased By ▼ -284.38 (-0.61%)
KSE30 18,480 Decreased By ▼ -177.85 (-0.95%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,135
6324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,221,261
2,51224hr
4.4% positivity
Sindh
449,349
Punjab
420,615
Balochistan
32,722
Islamabad
103,923
KPK
170,738
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Security threats: Malam Jabba resort at the brink of closure

Recorder Report 19 Sep 2021

ISLAMABAD: The picturesque ski resort in Malam Jabba is at the brink of shutting all its operations and closing to tourists again over security threats from local influential and miscreants.

In this regard, the Samson’s Group of Companies has written a letter to the federal authorities, Swat Regional Police Officer and Deputy Commissioner seeking urgent police support to deal with the threats.

Pir Waris Shah, general manager of the resort told media here on Saturday that we have invested billions of rupees on operations and maintenance of this resort, but the local influential and miscreants have been threatening us with dire consequences.

Some local miscreants of the area have been threatening the resort management to close the tourist spot as they have been trying to encroach on the resort land with connivance of some influential of the area and government officials, the GM of the resort added.

PM for ensuring int’l standard facilities to tourists

The letter also addressed to the Ministry of Interior said that Samson’s Group of Companies have received information from credible sources that the Malam Jabba Ski Resort in Swat is going to be attacked by miscreants from the Malam Jabba area with an intent to take over the resort.

The resort management has requested the police and local administration to provide adequate police support at the resort at the earliest possible in order to protect the resort from the invasion of the miscreants in the best public interest.

The resort remained closed during peak season of the tourism in early summer for two months, causing huge inconvenience to tourists.

Some of the tourists said the closure of the resort was also against the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan for tourism boost in the country. The management has appealed to the prime minister to look into the issue and help keep the resort operational for tourists, the letter added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

tourists Malam Jabba resort Security threats Pir Waris Shah Swat Regional Police

Comments

1000 characters

Security threats: Malam Jabba resort at the brink of closure

Govt to adopt gender roadmap: minister

Universal social protection: Pakistan takes a lead

Abu Dhabi cancels Covid-19 entry testing for UAE travellers

New tax on power consumption: PPP chairman steps up criticism of PTI govt

Three blasts kill at least two in Jalalabad

£60m mortgage fraud: AC rejects application of accused

Tests for ATIR jobs: FPSC chief to probe disclosures of particulars

PM Imran initiates dialogue with Taliban for inclusive Afghan govt

NZ cricket team flies out of Pakistan

Read more stories