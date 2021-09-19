ANL 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.94%)
ASC 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.83%)
ASL 22.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.77%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.03%)
BYCO 8.96 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.7%)
FCCL 18.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.17%)
FFBL 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.61%)
FFL 17.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.83%)
FNEL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.64%)
GGGL 22.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.94%)
GGL 43.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.75%)
HUMNL 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.09%)
JSCL 20.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-3.38%)
KAPCO 37.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.52%)
KEL 3.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
MDTL 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.28%)
MLCF 36.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.49%)
NETSOL 153.30 Decreased By ▼ -4.45 (-2.82%)
PACE 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
PAEL 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.42%)
PIBTL 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.16%)
POWER 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.74%)
PRL 20.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.62%)
PTC 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
SILK 1.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.18%)
SNGP 43.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.28%)
TELE 22.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.82%)
TRG 173.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.41 (-1.37%)
UNITY 36.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.08%)
WTL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.4%)
BR100 4,979 Decreased By ▼ -47.44 (-0.94%)
BR30 24,460 Decreased By ▼ -312.8 (-1.26%)
KSE100 46,636 Decreased By ▼ -284.38 (-0.61%)
KSE30 18,480 Decreased By ▼ -177.85 (-0.95%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,135
6324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,221,261
2,51224hr
4.4% positivity
Sindh
449,349
Punjab
420,615
Balochistan
32,722
Islamabad
103,923
KPK
170,738
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Commodities: FBR concerned at low GST collection

Sohail Sarfraz 19 Sep 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has noted with concern low sales tax collection by some commodities as petroleum products, electricity, sugar, cotton yarn, cement, cigarettes, food products, and beverage remained major contributors.

The FBR’s report (2020-21) on sales tax collection revealed that the major chunk of collection of sales tax domestic, contributing around 77 percent of total collection under the head are petroleum products, electrical energy, sugar, cotton yarn, cement, cigarettes, food products, and aerated water/beverage, etc.

The narrow base of sales tax collection due to greater reliance on a few items needs policy intervention.

July: Over Rs65bn GST on crude oil import collected

There is a need to look into and review the existing base and to ascertain as to why there is a lower contribution by other commodities.

Detail of 10 major items revealed that the POL products - the top revenue generating source with 34.9 percent share has recorded 30.1 percent growth during FY 2020-21.

Tax from electrical energy grew by 38.6 percent, sugar by 57.8 percent, cotton yarn by 71.2, and cigarette by 37.2 percent.

All other major items performed well during the period under review.

In 2020-21, the higher international prices of POL products attributed to more than 30.1 percent increase in sales tax domestic collection. The increase in energy tariff and growing demand of electricity helped in attaining more than 38 percent growth in collection from this head.

The effective monitoring by the FBR and the concerned filed formations resulted in increased sales tax collection from the sugar sector.

The increase in cotton prices increased sales tax collection from cotton yarn.

The growth in construction activities increased the demand for cement and so the sales tax collection.

The inflation effect increased sales tax collection from cigarettes and food products.

There’s Rs160bn increase in July-August collection: FBR chief

Post-Covid demand and launch of new vehicles/SUVs increased sales tax collection from cars.

The net collection of Sales Tax Domestic (STD) was Rs863.2 billion in 2020-21 against Rs720.5 billion in 2019-20 and net collection grew by 19.8 percent.

In absolute terms, Rs142.6 billion higher amount of revenue has been collected in FY 2020-21 as compared to 2019-20, the FBR added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

FBR commodities petroleum products sales tax collection low GST collection

Comments

1000 characters

Commodities: FBR concerned at low GST collection

An all-inclusive govt: PM says has initiated dialogue with Taliban

Tax Laws (Third Amend) Ord: Remittances via MCBs, ECs and MTOs given legal cover

Cellular Mobile Network QoS Regulations notified

Iran looks east after China-led bloc OKs entry

11 IPPs may get Rs131bn as first instalment

Biden faced ‘unfair criticism’ over troop pullout: PM

Govt to adopt gender roadmap: minister

Universal social protection: Pakistan takes a lead

Abu Dhabi cancels Covid-19 entry testing for UAE travellers

Read more stories