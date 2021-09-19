ANL 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.94%)
ASC 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.83%)
ASL 22.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.77%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.03%)
BYCO 8.96 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.7%)
FCCL 18.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.17%)
FFBL 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.61%)
FFL 17.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.83%)
FNEL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.64%)
GGGL 22.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.94%)
GGL 43.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.75%)
HUMNL 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.09%)
JSCL 20.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-3.38%)
KAPCO 37.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.52%)
KEL 3.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
MDTL 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.28%)
MLCF 36.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.49%)
NETSOL 153.30 Decreased By ▼ -4.45 (-2.82%)
PACE 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
PAEL 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.42%)
PIBTL 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.16%)
POWER 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.74%)
PRL 20.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.62%)
PTC 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
SILK 1.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.18%)
SNGP 43.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.28%)
TELE 22.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.82%)
TRG 173.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.41 (-1.37%)
UNITY 36.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.08%)
WTL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.4%)
BR100 4,979 Decreased By ▼ -47.44 (-0.94%)
BR30 24,460 Decreased By ▼ -312.8 (-1.26%)
KSE100 46,636 Decreased By ▼ -284.38 (-0.61%)
KSE30 18,480 Decreased By ▼ -177.85 (-0.95%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,135
6324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,221,261
2,51224hr
4.4% positivity
Sindh
449,349
Punjab
420,615
Balochistan
32,722
Islamabad
103,923
KPK
170,738
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Sherpao says will protest against rising inflation, unemployment

Amjad Ali Shah 19 Sep 2021

PESHAWAR: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Saturday announced to stage protests against the government for failing to control inflation and said the country had never seen such price-hike and unemployment in the history.

Addressing a gathering in Shabqadar tehsil in Charsadda, he said the PTI had promised to create 10 million jobs but it had rendered five million people jobless so far. “About 17,000 government employees have been sacked,” he said.

Sherpao said his party rejected the formation of the proposed Pakistan Media Development Authority (PMDA), saying it was meant to snatch freedom from the journalists.

He slammed the government for raising the prices of the petroleum products, saying the rulers were giving lame excuses for the POL tariff hike to fool the people.

Sherpao said the government was going to import wheat at high prices, adding the poor people were bearing the brunt of its flawed policies.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

inflation protests QWP PTI goverment Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao

Comments

Comments are closed.

Sherpao says will protest against rising inflation, unemployment

An all-inclusive govt: PM says has initiated dialogue with Taliban

Tax Laws (Third Amend) Ord: Remittances via MCBs, ECs and MTOs given legal cover

Cellular Mobile Network QoS Regulations notified

Iran looks east after China-led bloc OKs entry

11 IPPs may get Rs131bn as first instalment

Commodities: FBR concerned at low GST collection

Biden faced ‘unfair criticism’ over troop pullout: PM

Govt to adopt gender roadmap: minister

Universal social protection: Pakistan takes a lead

Abu Dhabi cancels Covid-19 entry testing for UAE travellers

Read more stories