Sherpao says will protest against rising inflation, unemployment

PESHAWAR: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Saturday announced to stage protests against the government for failing to control inflation and said the country had never seen such price-hike and unemployment in the history.

Addressing a gathering in Shabqadar tehsil in Charsadda, he said the PTI had promised to create 10 million jobs but it had rendered five million people jobless so far. “About 17,000 government employees have been sacked,” he said.

Sherpao said his party rejected the formation of the proposed Pakistan Media Development Authority (PMDA), saying it was meant to snatch freedom from the journalists.

He slammed the government for raising the prices of the petroleum products, saying the rulers were giving lame excuses for the POL tariff hike to fool the people.

Sherpao said the government was going to import wheat at high prices, adding the poor people were bearing the brunt of its flawed policies.

