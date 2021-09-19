‘Experia 2021’ PTCL concludes Summer Internship Programme

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Telecommunications Company Limited (PTCL) Group concluded its flagship Summer Internship Programme ‘Experia 2021’ in a graceful closing ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion Syed Mazhar Hussain, Group Chief Human Resource Officer, PTCL Group said, “PTCL and Ufone have always been at the forefront of nurturing fresh talent to revitalize the country’s job market, besides providing promising young graduates a window of opportunity to successful professional careers. ‘Experia’ prepares our future industry leaders, innovators and entrepreneurs for their future roles. We had an absolutely rewarding engagement with the talented ‘Experians,’ this year and we wish them all the best in their future endeavours.”—PR

