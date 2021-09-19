Electricity bills: Hamza rejects govt move

LAHORE: Terming the imposition of up to 35 percent advance income tax on electricity bills as cruel, Opposition leader in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz said on Saturday the government has rendered lives of the people miserable through anti-people steps.

The PML-N leader said the government has dropped electricity bomb after increase in petroleum products prices. He said the government was increasing taxes instead of extending relief to the people.

Hamza said the government is running its affairs through ordinances. About 59 Presidential ordinances were issued in the last three years, he added.

Moreover, PML-N MPA Hina Pervez Butt has moved a resolution in the Punjab Assembly against surge in the prices of petroleum products.

The resolution says the common man is suffering due to soaring inflation and increase in the price of petroleum products after every 15 days is a clear proof of the acts of anti-people government, which has failed to extend relief to the people.

