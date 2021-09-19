‘Promote blue economy by ending marine pollution’

KARACHI: An international webinar on ‘Marine Pollution Management: Issues and Remedies’ was organized by Karachi Port Trust (KPT) here on Saturday.

Prominent international and national speakers participated in the event arranged at KPT Head Office and through Zoom, as well.

Summing up the recommendations of eminent scholars during the closing session, the Chief Guest, Chairman KPT, highlighted that Pakistan is a Maritime nation having 1100 kilometres of coastline and possessing diverse living and non-living marine resources. These resources are providing livelihood to the local communities. However, any form of marine pollution is detrimental to the juvenile fish population, thereby depleting fish stocks.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has declared the year 2020 as “Year of Blue economy”. In this regard, Pakistan is moving towards a sustainable shipping industry. Pakistan is also a candidate in Category-C for IMO elections this year.

It was recommended that Karachi and Gwadar should have their maritime faculty in all Universities as both are coastal cities. Human Resource capacity enrichment will increase employment generation in maritime sector included fishing, ship-building, boat-building, port and container logistics and expanding port infrastructure. This will help to promote ease of doing business in accordance with government policy. The pollution-free beaches would promote aquatic sports, national and marine tourism.

Some business sectors of Blue economy have immense potential for Pakistan and unimaginable depth as sea ports ensure food and energy security. Substantial research in maritime sector is the need of the hour in diverse areas including digitalisation to further revitalise Karachi’s economy in specific and rest of the country as well. Encroachment along harbour and coastal areas also contributes to coastal degradation.

Toxicity in any harbour water damages is corrosive for craft and port infrastructure. All maritime stakeholders should work together to upgrade Karachi Port as a Green port of the region complimented by renewable energy sources. Holistic integrated approach and enhanced access to marine areas to facilitate citizens is the need of the hour. In this connection a KPT Chair was established in Bahria University, a few years back, with an aim to develop linkage between academia and operational activities at the sea ports.

