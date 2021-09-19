Excise deptt recovers Rs200m property tax

MULTAN: Excise, taxation and narcotics department has recovered Rs 200 million property tax so far against set target of Rs 965 million for current fiscal year.

Deputy Director admin/ETO Property tax wing Khalid Hussain Qasoori told APP here on Saturday that the property tax collection drive was on full swing and added that they were striving to achieve the 500 million target by September 30.

He informed that the provincial government has announced 10 percent rebate offer on property tax and 15 percent on submission of token taxes through E-pay till end of current month.

He urged the consumers to avail the rebate offer and submit their taxes in time to avert from any trouble.

Qasoori said that awareness drive through advertisements, banners at public places and loud speakers was also underway across the city to sensitize the citizens about the rebate offer.

The issues faced by the citizens related to excise were being resolved on priority basis while the tax with fine would be collected from next month, he concluded.