Automart: car prices in Karachi

ANL 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.94%)
ASC 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.83%)
ASL 22.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.77%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.03%)
BYCO 8.96 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.7%)
FCCL 18.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.17%)
FFBL 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.61%)
FFL 17.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.83%)
FNEL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.64%)
GGGL 22.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.94%)
GGL 43.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.75%)
HUMNL 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.09%)
JSCL 20.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-3.38%)
KAPCO 37.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.52%)
KEL 3.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
MDTL 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.28%)
MLCF 36.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.49%)
NETSOL 153.30 Decreased By ▼ -4.45 (-2.82%)
PACE 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
PAEL 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.42%)
PIBTL 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.16%)
POWER 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.74%)
PRL 20.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.62%)
PTC 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
SILK 1.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.18%)
SNGP 43.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.28%)
TELE 22.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.82%)
TRG 173.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.41 (-1.37%)
UNITY 36.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.08%)
WTL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.4%)
BR100 4,979 Decreased By ▼ -47.44 (-0.94%)
BR30 24,460 Decreased By ▼ -312.8 (-1.26%)
KSE100 46,636 Decreased By ▼ -284.38 (-0.61%)
KSE30 18,480 Decreased By ▼ -177.85 (-0.95%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,135
6324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,221,261
2,51224hr
4.4% positivity
Sindh
449,349
Punjab
420,615
Balochistan
32,722
Islamabad
103,923
KPK
170,738
Recorder Report 19 Sep 2021

KARACHI: The prices of different makes and models of cars prevailing in Karachi in the week ended Saturday (September 18, 2021).

===========================================================================
                                            Prices
Product Description                                    Fully
                                          Standard      A/C          Loaded
                                             Model     Model          Model
===========================================================================
SUZUKI
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Alto 660cc
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Alto VX                                   1,113,000/-                     -
Alto VXR                                  1,335,000/-                     -
Alto VXL                                  1,521,000/-                     -
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
WAGONR-1000cc
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
WagonR VXR                                1,530,000/-                     -
WagonR VXL                                1,610,000/-                     -
WagonR AGS                                1,760,000/-                     -
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
CULTUS-1000cc
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Cultus VXR                                1,655,000/-                     -
Cultus VXL                                1,830,000/-                     -
Cultus Auto Gear Shift                    1,975,000/-                     -
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
SWIFT-1300cc
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Swift DLX 1.3 Navigation                  1,972,000/-                     -
Swift DLX Automatic 1.3 Navigation        2,148,000/-                     -
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
JIMNY-1600cc
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Jimny GA MT                               4,490,000/-                     -
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
VITARA-1600cc
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Vitara GLX 1.6                            6,346,000/-                     -
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
BOLAN-800cc
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
VX Euro II                                1,049,000/-                     -
Cargo Van Euro II                         1,075,000/-                     -
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
RAVI Pickup-800cc
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Ravi Euro II                              1,034,000/-                     -
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
TOYOTA
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Corolla Altis Grande 1.8
(Beige Interior)                          3,869,000/-                     -
Corolla Altis Grande CVT-i 1.8
(Black Interior)                          3,889,000/-                     -
Corolla Altis Automatic 1.6               3,249,000/-                     -
Corolla Altis CVT-i 1.8                   3,579,000/-                     -
Corolla Altis Manual 1.6                  3,109,000/-                     -
Toyota Yaris ATIV CVT 1.3                 2,669,000/-                     -
Toyota Yaris ATIV MT 1.3                  2,519,000/-                     -
Toyota Yaris ATIV X CVT 1.5               2,899,000/-                     -
Toyota Yaris ATIV X MT 1.5                2,719,000/-                     -
Toyota Yaris GLI CVT 1.3                  2,589,000/-                     -
Toyota Yaris GLI MT 1.3                   2,409,000/-                     -
Fortuner 2.7 G                            7,649,000/-                     -
Fortuner 2.7 V                            8,899,000/-                     -
Fortuner 2.8 Sigma 4                      9,269,000/-                     -
Hilux 4x2 S/C Deckless                    3,569,000/-                     -
Hilux 4x2 S/C Standard                    3,819,000/-                     -
Hilux 4x4 S/C Standard 2.8                5,169,000/-                     -
Hilux E 2.8                               5,859,000/-                     -
Hilux REVO G 2.8                          6,429,000/-                     -
Hilux REVO G Automatic 2.8                6,779,000/-                     -
Hilux REVO V Automatic 2.8                7,379,000/-                     -
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
HONDA
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Honda City 1.2L CVT                       2,799,000/-                     -
Honda City 1.2L M/T                       2,599,000/-                     -
Honda City 1.5L Aspire CVT                3,174,000/-                     -
Honda City 1.5L Aspire M/T                3,019,000/-                     -
Honda City 1.5L CVT                       2,899,000/-                     -
Civic 1.5 Rs Turbo                        4,564,000/-                     -
Civic 1.8 i-VTEC CVT                      3,614,000/-                     -
Civic Oriel 1.8 i-VTEC CVT                3,864,000/-                     -
Accord 1.5L VTEC?Turbo                   11,999,000/-                     -
BR-V i-VTEC S                             3,374,000/-                     -
CR-V 2.0 CVT                             10,700,000/-                     -
1.3L & 1.5L (City, Aspire, BR-V, Civic Filer 50,000 OR 1.8L (Civic) 75,000.
===========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

