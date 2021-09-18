ANL 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.94%)
Sep 18, 2021
Japan's PM contender Kishida says won't raise sales tax for a decade

Reuters 18 Sep 2021

TOKYO: Japan will not raise the sales tax for about a decade as imposing a higher levy on households at this time would cripple the pandemic-hit economy, Fumio Kishida, a key contender running in the ruling party leadership race, said on Saturday.

"We won't raise the sales tax rate for about a decade," Kishida said in a televised debate with three other candidates to lead the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP).

While Japan must keep a pledge to pursue fiscal reform, it must prioritise cushioning the blow from the pandemic and create a cycle in which strong growth brings wealth to broader sectors of the economy, he said.

