ANL 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.94%)
ASC 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.83%)
ASL 22.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.77%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.03%)
BYCO 8.96 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.7%)
FCCL 18.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.17%)
FFBL 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.61%)
FFL 17.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.83%)
FNEL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.64%)
GGGL 22.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.94%)
GGL 43.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.75%)
HUMNL 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.09%)
JSCL 20.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-3.38%)
KAPCO 37.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.52%)
KEL 3.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
MDTL 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.28%)
MLCF 36.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.49%)
NETSOL 153.30 Decreased By ▼ -4.45 (-2.82%)
PACE 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
PAEL 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.42%)
PIBTL 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.16%)
POWER 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.74%)
PRL 20.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.62%)
PTC 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
SILK 1.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.18%)
SNGP 43.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.28%)
TELE 22.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.82%)
TRG 173.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.41 (-1.37%)
UNITY 36.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.08%)
WTL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.4%)
BR100 4,979 Decreased By ▼ -47.44 (-0.94%)
BR30 24,460 Decreased By ▼ -312.8 (-1.26%)
KSE100 46,636 Decreased By ▼ -284.38 (-0.61%)
KSE30 18,480 Decreased By ▼ -177.85 (-0.95%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,135
6324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,221,261
2,51224hr
4.4% positivity
Sindh
449,349
Punjab
420,615
Balochistan
32,722
Islamabad
103,923
KPK
170,738
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Ruud beats Sultanov as Norway take lead in Davis Cup

  • The teams playing in World Group I are bidding for a place in the 2022 Davis Cup qualifiers, a step closer to the Finals
Reuters 18 Sep 2021

World number 10 Casper Ruud put Norway on the brink of a Davis Cup victory against visitors Uzbekistan in the World Group I playoffs with a 6-3 6-3 win over Khumoyun Sultanov on Friday.

Norway, who are in the World Group playoffs for the first time since 1995, took a 2-0 lead over Uzbekistan after Ruud beat the lowly-ranked Sultanov in just over an hour, while Viktor Durasovic sealed a 6-4 6-4 win over Denis Istomin.

The teams playing in World Group I are bidding for a place in the 2022 Davis Cup qualifiers, a step closer to the Finals.

It was a breakthrough week for the 22-year-old Ruud, who became Norway's first player to make it into the world's top 10.

"It is probably the best week of my life as rankings-wise I have reached a big goal of my career," Ruud told the Davis Cup website.

"This really is the perfect week for me to play Davis Cup here.

Playing for my country is always special and playing at home is something I enjoy doing.

"The ultimate goal for every team is to reach the Finals. Norway has not been to the top of the competition before, but it is something we are fighting for every time we play. It is something which motivates me."

Elsewhere, South Korea took a 2-0 lead against New Zealand, while Chile and Slovakia were tied 1-1. Finland lead India 2-0, while Peru and Bosnia and Herzegovina were tied 1-1.

There are 12 World Group I matchups in this playoff round, two of which were played in March.

As part of the move from an 18-team Davis Cup Finals to a 16-team event in 2022, only the top eight highest-ranked winning teams from this round will progress to the 2022 qualifiers.

The remaining four teams will play World Group I knock-outs in November, with the two winners then advancing to 2022 qualifiers.

Casper Ruud World Group 2022 Davis Cup qualifiers Viktor Durasovic

Comments

1000 characters

Ruud beats Sultanov as Norway take lead in Davis Cup

Pentagon says Kabul drone strike killed 10 civilians in 'tragic mistake'

Afghanistan: PM spells out for world 'two stark choices'

Tax Laws (Third Amendment) Ordinance, 2021: 7 new measures introduced to broaden tax base

Incremental consumption: CCoE approves winter incentive package

FDI declines 20pc in two months

Revival of Pakistan Steel Mills: PC holds meeting with S. Korea-China consortium

Girls excluded from returning to secondary school in Afghanistan

IMF chief denies altering WB report to appease China

Jul-Aug period: CA posts $2.2bn deficit on higher import bill

Lenders to be picked thru bidding: Govt guarantee to banks for KPP will now be 50pc

Read more stories