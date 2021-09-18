ANL 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.94%)
ASC 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.83%)
ASL 22.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.77%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.03%)
BYCO 8.96 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.7%)
FCCL 18.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.17%)
FFBL 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.61%)
FFL 17.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.83%)
FNEL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.64%)
GGGL 22.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.94%)
GGL 43.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.75%)
HUMNL 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.09%)
JSCL 20.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-3.38%)
KAPCO 37.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.52%)
KEL 3.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
MDTL 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.28%)
MLCF 36.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.49%)
NETSOL 153.30 Decreased By ▼ -4.45 (-2.82%)
PACE 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
PAEL 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.42%)
PIBTL 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.16%)
POWER 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.74%)
PRL 20.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.62%)
PTC 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
SILK 1.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.18%)
SNGP 43.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.28%)
TELE 22.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.82%)
TRG 173.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.41 (-1.37%)
UNITY 36.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.08%)
WTL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.4%)
BR100 4,979 Decreased By ▼ -47.44 (-0.94%)
BR30 24,460 Decreased By ▼ -312.8 (-1.26%)
KSE100 46,636 Decreased By ▼ -284.38 (-0.61%)
KSE30 18,480 Decreased By ▼ -177.85 (-0.95%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,072
6824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,218,749
2,92824hr
5.08% positivity
Sindh
448,658
Punjab
419,423
Balochistan
32,707
Islamabad
103,720
KPK
170,391
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Green channel facility: AGP makes 'anti-importer' recommendation

Sohail Sarfraz 18 Sep 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) has strongly recommended the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to disallow importers from green channel facility, who are availing exemptions and concessions at the import stage.

According to the AGP special study report on effectiveness of concessionary regime (2019-20), under SRO1125(I)/2011, the benefit of this notification shall be available to such registered persons who appear on the active taxpayers list (ATL) on the website of the FBR.

The AGP has expressed serious concern over the lack of coordination between the Customs and Inland Revenue Service (IRS) system to automatically ascertain status of importers, exporters etc for granting exemptions under the concessionary regime.

The AGP has unearthed massive revenue loss due to inadmissible exemption of sales tax granted to blacklisted or suspected units under SRO1125(I)/2011.

During the study of the concessionary regime, it was observed that certain importers imported goods under SRO1125(I)/2011 by availing exemption of sales tax, value addition tax, and paid income tax at the reduced rates.

Audit is of the view that as per the FBR's online verification portal, the importers were blacklisted/suspended and the exemptions given was inadmissible in the light of the conditions of the SRO1125(I)/2011.

The special study revealed that the FBR (Customs) was not able to effectively control misuse of concessionary SROs.

Moreover, certain matters involving internal control and non-compliance with the government rules and regulations were also found.

Similarly, inadmissible exemptions/concessions were given on commercial imports of finished fabrics and on sub-components and components imported by the vendors of auto sector, the AGP added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

FBR auto sector AGP Auditor General of Pakistan

Comments

Comments are closed.

Green channel facility: AGP makes 'anti-importer' recommendation

Lenders to be picked thru bidding: Govt guarantee to banks for KPP will now be 50pc

China, Russia urge Taliban to keep security promises

Regional powers demand US fund Afghan aid

UN extends Afghan mission mandate

Real-time sales reporting: Invoice machines required to be integrated with FBR system

FBR to get operational, financial autonomy: Tarin

Regulator may not allow KE to collect KMC tax

Supply, distribution: Nepra chief apprised of KE initiatives

SPI up 1.31pc WoW

EU Parliament's resolution: Pakistan expresses disappointment

Read more stories