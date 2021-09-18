PML-N mobilising its workers for anti-govt protests

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has started mobilizing its workers for holding strong protest rallies against the PTI-led government.

PML-N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah held a consultative meeting with the party leaders and activists from Gujranwala, Multan and Rawalpindi divisions at the PML-N Secretariat in which it was decided to hold workers conventions at divisional headquarters ahead of proposed rallies next month.

In the meeting, it was resolved that the party divisional organisations will raise funds for anti-government rallies. The participants of the meeting shared different views to make the party protest programme successful.

After the meeting, the PML-N Punjab President while talking to delegates of Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) expressed serious concern over worsening economic situation in the country, which rendered countrymen lives miserable due to soaring inflation, devaluation of Pak rupee, high cost of medicines and other essential items.

Answering a question, he said the PML-N supremo is facing health issues and a complicated procedure is due against him, as soon as his health condition improves, Nawaz will return to the country. However, he said Nawaz is party leader and is available to the party leaders for guidance in the present days of technology.

To another question, the PML-N leader free and fair elections is need of the state and expressed optimism that the coming elections will be free, fair and impartial being the requirement of the country. "There will be the end of story of selection by the selectors," he said. The PML-N leader maintained that the country has suffered a lot due to fraud committed by the fake people.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021