Punjab governor irked by 'culture of sifarish' in universities

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that the culture of 'Sifarish' in universities will not be tolerated at all.

He said strict action will be taken against those who would be found guilty of violating the merit.

The government officers are bound to forward the file within ten days. This restriction is also applicable on Governor Secretariat, Chief Minister secretariat and Chief Secretary office with a view to facilitate the masses.

He stated this while addressing the closing ceremony of 'Leadership and Management Program for Vice Chancellors of Punjab, held under the aegis of Higher Education Commission. Chairman Punjab Higher Education Commission Dr. Fazal Ahmed Khalid, Officers of Punjab Higher Education Commission, Vice Chancellors and others were present on this occasion.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that according to the vision of Prime Minister of Imran Khan reforms are being introduced in the universities, adding that the meeting of University Senate is also being ensured, at least twice a year. Many matters of university are affected due to not holding of Senate's meeting that leads to educational loss of students which cannot be tolerated at all, he added.

Governor Punjab, Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that he has appointed all Vice Chancellors in universities of Punjab on merit. He urged that it is also the duty of Vice Chancellors to eliminate culture of nepotism and Sifarish from its roots and make appointments on merit. He said that the PTI led government has completely purged every institution including universities of political interference, adding that due to political interference not only institutions get destroyed but public also suffers from it.

Governor Punjab said that practical steps have been taken to overcome red tapism in offices in order to facilitate the masses. He said that universities of Punjab are making place in the ranking of universities of the world. Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that there was no such example in past of the steps which government is taking for strengthening the institutions under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, adding that Pakistan would be strengthened by strengthening the institutions. Pakistan belongs to all of us and we have to work together for its progress and prosperity, he concluded.

