ANL 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.94%)
ASC 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.83%)
ASL 22.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.77%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.03%)
BYCO 8.96 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.7%)
FCCL 18.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.17%)
FFBL 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.61%)
FFL 17.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.83%)
FNEL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.64%)
GGGL 22.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.94%)
GGL 43.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.75%)
HUMNL 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.09%)
JSCL 20.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-3.38%)
KAPCO 37.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.52%)
KEL 3.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
MDTL 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.28%)
MLCF 36.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.49%)
NETSOL 153.30 Decreased By ▼ -4.45 (-2.82%)
PACE 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
PAEL 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.42%)
PIBTL 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.16%)
POWER 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.74%)
PRL 20.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.62%)
PTC 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
SILK 1.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.18%)
SNGP 43.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.28%)
TELE 22.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.82%)
TRG 173.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.41 (-1.37%)
UNITY 36.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.08%)
WTL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.4%)
BR100 4,979 Decreased By ▼ -47.44 (-0.94%)
BR30 24,460 Decreased By ▼ -312.8 (-1.26%)
KSE100 46,636 Decreased By ▼ -284.38 (-0.61%)
KSE30 18,480 Decreased By ▼ -177.85 (-0.95%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,072
6824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,218,749
2,92824hr
5.08% positivity
Sindh
448,658
Punjab
419,423
Balochistan
32,707
Islamabad
103,720
KPK
170,391
Sep 18, 2021
Sep 18, 2021
Pakistan

Punjab governor irked by 'culture of sifarish' in universities

Recorder Report 18 Sep 2021

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that the culture of 'Sifarish' in universities will not be tolerated at all.

He said strict action will be taken against those who would be found guilty of violating the merit.

The government officers are bound to forward the file within ten days. This restriction is also applicable on Governor Secretariat, Chief Minister secretariat and Chief Secretary office with a view to facilitate the masses.

He stated this while addressing the closing ceremony of 'Leadership and Management Program for Vice Chancellors of Punjab, held under the aegis of Higher Education Commission. Chairman Punjab Higher Education Commission Dr. Fazal Ahmed Khalid, Officers of Punjab Higher Education Commission, Vice Chancellors and others were present on this occasion.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that according to the vision of Prime Minister of Imran Khan reforms are being introduced in the universities, adding that the meeting of University Senate is also being ensured, at least twice a year. Many matters of university are affected due to not holding of Senate's meeting that leads to educational loss of students which cannot be tolerated at all, he added.

Governor Punjab, Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that he has appointed all Vice Chancellors in universities of Punjab on merit. He urged that it is also the duty of Vice Chancellors to eliminate culture of nepotism and Sifarish from its roots and make appointments on merit. He said that the PTI led government has completely purged every institution including universities of political interference, adding that due to political interference not only institutions get destroyed but public also suffers from it.

Governor Punjab said that practical steps have been taken to overcome red tapism in offices in order to facilitate the masses. He said that universities of Punjab are making place in the ranking of universities of the world. Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that there was no such example in past of the steps which government is taking for strengthening the institutions under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, adding that Pakistan would be strengthened by strengthening the institutions. Pakistan belongs to all of us and we have to work together for its progress and prosperity, he concluded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar Imran Khan Punjab Governor Dr. Fazal Ahmed Khalid

