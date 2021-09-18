ANL 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.94%)
NAB distributes Rs9.3m cheques among victims

Recorder Report 18 Sep 2021

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday distributed cheques worth over Rs 9.3 million among the affectees of Sargodha Green City Housing Society.

A total of 109 affectees of the private sousing society attended the cheque distribution ceremony held at the NAB Lahore Headquarters. A spokesperson for the bureau said the purpose behind organising the ceremony was to compensate affectees of the scams besides giving a strong message to all corrupt elements. He said that under the leadership of incumbent NAB Chairman Javed Iqbal, the regional bureau has so far facilitated nearly 23,000 affectees of the private housing schemes by giving them around Rs 7 billion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

