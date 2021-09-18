LESCO: 50pc of complaints remain unattended

LAHORE: As many as 50 percent of the complaints registered during the monsoon season are lying unattended with Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO), causing irritation to the consumers by and large. All the complaints have been registered within a span of two months.

It may be noted that a number of consumers had registered complaints with the sub-divisional offices of LESCO. Majority of the complaints related to faults occurred in the electricity meters due to load mismanagement on various feeders.

According to sources, the LESCO subdivisions had received 17,248 complaints during the monsoon rains. Majority of consumers have reminded their respective sub-divisions but all such reminders have fallen on the deaf ear of the concerned staff. Medina Colony subdivision has topped with 2136 complaints, followed by DHA West subdivision with 1684 complaints, Engineer Town with 1627 complaints, Islamia Park 1606, Canal Road 1047, Ittehad Colony subdivision with 866 complaints, GOR 639, Syed Pur 1129, Johar Town 725, Shahpur 705, Airline society 1444, Salamatpura 630, Sahafi Colony 1132, and Amir Town 1260 complaints. The sources said the LESCO management has initiated proceedings against the responsible ones at the subdivision level for their poor response to consumers' complaints. Director Customer Services LESCO Rai Asghar said inquiry is underway to assess the responsibility on the one hand and expedite the redressal of the complaints on the other.

Meanwhile, there are also complaints against the field staff demanding bribery for redressing the complaints of consumers. Many consumers have pointed out that the field staff is even ignoring directions from the high-ups or come up with various excuses in order to force the complainants to pay them for any early redressal of complaints.

