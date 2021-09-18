KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 75,263 tonnes of cargo comprising 51,297 tonnes of import cargo and 23,966 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending on Friday.

The total import cargo of 51,297 comprised of 20,558 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 10,723 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 8,368 tonnes of Wheat and 11,648 Tons of Oil/Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 23,966 tonnes comprised of 12,108 tonnes of containerized cargo, 3,991 tonnes of Cement, 4,367 tonnes of Clinkers and 3,500 tonnes of Oil/Liquid Cargo.

Nearly, 3483 containers comprising of 1505 containers import and 1978 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Friday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 377 of 20's and 510 of 40's loaded while 102 of 20's and 03 of 40's empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 404 of 20's and 59 of 40's loaded containers while 00 of 20's and 728 of 40's empty containers were handled during the business hours.

As many as 03 ships namely, Actuaria, Polar Cod and Caledonia have berth at Karachi Port on Friday.

Nearly 03 ships namely, KMTC Mundra, Dewi Ambarwati and Caravos Liberty have sailed out from Karachi Port on the same day.

Some 09 cargos namely, Northern Dedication, Alimi, OCEAN Harvest 1, BW Seine, Sunny Liger, Osaka, Kin Yan Tian, Huundai Busan, Falmouth Bay were expected on 17-09-2021.

PORT QASIM

PQA berth were engaged by nine ships during last 24 hours, out of them, two ships, Ocean Harvest-I and Orient Sky sailed on Friday morning, while four more ships, Loch Crinan, Maritime Comity, Alpine Legend and Irenes Ray are expected to sail from PIBT, LCT, FOTCO and QICT on today in the afternoon .

A cargo volume of 149,291 tonnes, comprising 139,214 tonnes imports cargo and 10,077 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 1,520 Containers (1,070 TEUs Imports and 450 TEUs export), was handled at the Port during last 24 hours .Seven ships namely, Chole, Tai Summit, Nilos, Sheng Maohai, Wealthy Loyal, Sanmar Songbird and Anadi carrying Coal, Canola, General Cargo, Palm oil, Gas oil and LNG are expected to take berths at PIBT, PQEPT, FAP, MW-2, LCT, FOTCO and PGPCL respectively on Friday, 17th September, while another ship, 'Diyala' is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Saturday, 18th September-2021.

