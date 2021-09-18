ANL 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.94%)
Clearing Schedule for T+2 System

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange's Clearing Schedule for T+2 System....
Recorder Report 18 Sep 2021

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange's Clearing Schedule for T+2 System.

=================================================
         CLEARING SCHEDULE FOR T+2 SYSTEM
        FOR THE MONTHS OF SEP & OCT 2021
=================================================
TRANSACTION  TRANSACTION  SETTLEMENT   SETTLEMENT
=================================================
16-Sep-21    Thursday     20-Sep-21        Monday
17-Sep-21    Friday       21-Sep-21       Tuesday
20-Sep-21    Monday       22-Sep-21     Wednesday
21-Sep-21    Tuesday      23-Sep-21      Thursday
22-Sep-21    Wednesday    24-Sep-21        Friday
23-Sep-21    Thursday     27-Sep-21        Monday
24-Sep-21    Friday       28-Sep-21       Tuesday
27-Sep-21    Monday       29-Sep-21     Wednesday
28-Sep-21    Tuesday      30-Sep-21      Thursday
29-Sep-21    Wednesday    01-Oct-21        Friday
30-Sep-21    Thursday     04-Oct-21        Monday
=================================================

NOTES:

If any necessity arises, the Pakistan Stock Exchange reserves the right to alter or vary the above dates. In case any settlement is postponed for whatsoever reasons, the same shall take place on the next working day.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

