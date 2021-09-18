ANL 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.94%)
LIBOR interbank offered rates

LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Friday (September 17, 2021)....
18 Sep 2021

LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Friday (September 17, 2021).

=========================================================
                                  52-Week
=========================================================
                     Latest    Wk Ago     High        Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight     0.07425   0.07188   0.08738   0.05425
Libor 1 Week        0.07413   0.07113   0.11088   0.05788
Libor 1 Month       0.08738   0.08263   0.15863   0.07263
Libor 2 Month       0.10013   0.09700   0.19400   0.09263
Libor 3 Month       0.12200   0.11413   0.25388   0.11413
Libor 6 Month       0.14950   0.14663   0.27563   0.14663
Libor 1 Year        0.22425   0.22388   0.37850   0.21950
=========================================================

Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

