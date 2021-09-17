Sri Lankan shares log second straight weekly loss; nationwide curfew extended

Sri Lankan shares clocked their second consecutive weekly loss as the island nation further extended its lockdown until Oct. 1 to tackle an upsurge in coronavirus cases.

The country's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Friday advised the health sector to administer Pfizer Inc's COVID-19 vaccine to children between the ages of 15 and 19 years

The CSE All-Share index, which logged a weekly loss of 0.71%, was down 0.52% at 8,801.95 points at the closing bell on Friday, dragged down by losses in the consumer discretionary and industrials sectors.

Browns Investment Plc and Lanka Orix Leasing Company Plc were top drags on the index, falling 4.2%and 1.44%, respectively.

Sri Lankan shares end lower as industrials weigh

The equity market's turnover was about 3.80 billion rupees, according to stock exchange data.

Trading volume on the exchange fell to 153.2 million shares from 215.5 million shares in the previous session.

Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading shares worth 596 million rupees, as per exchange data.

The island nation reported 2,271 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 498,694.

It reported 118 fatalities due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 11,817, health bureau data showed.

About half of the country's entire population is fully vaccinated so far, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.