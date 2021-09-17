ANL 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.94%)
ASC 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.83%)
ASL 22.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.77%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.03%)
BYCO 8.96 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.7%)
FCCL 18.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.17%)
FFBL 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.61%)
FFL 17.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.83%)
FNEL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.64%)
GGGL 22.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.94%)
GGL 43.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.75%)
HUMNL 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.09%)
JSCL 20.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-3.38%)
KAPCO 37.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.52%)
KEL 3.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
MDTL 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.28%)
MLCF 36.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.49%)
NETSOL 153.30 Decreased By ▼ -4.45 (-2.82%)
PACE 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
PAEL 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.42%)
PIBTL 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.16%)
POWER 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.74%)
PRL 20.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.62%)
PTC 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
SILK 1.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.18%)
SNGP 43.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.28%)
TELE 22.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.82%)
TRG 173.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.41 (-1.37%)
UNITY 36.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.08%)
WTL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.4%)
BR100 4,979 Decreased By ▼ -47.44 (-0.94%)
BR30 24,460 Decreased By ▼ -312.8 (-1.26%)
KSE100 46,636 Decreased By ▼ -284.38 (-0.61%)
KSE30 18,480 Decreased By ▼ -177.85 (-0.95%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,072
6824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,218,749
2,92824hr
5.08% positivity
Sindh
448,658
Punjab
419,423
Balochistan
32,707
Islamabad
103,720
KPK
170,391
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

LNG prices stabilise, but demand still firm for winter

  • Bangladesh, Jordan seeking cargoes for Oct
  • Drop in European gas prices weighs on Asian prices
Reuters 17 Sep 2021

SINGAPORE: Asian liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices rose to new seasonal highs earlier this week on the back of record high natural gas prices in Europe, but prices tapered off slightly on Friday, industry sources said.

The average LNG price for November delivery into Northeast Asia was estimated at about $24 to $25 per metric million British thermal units (mmBtu), up at least $3 from the previous week, industry sources said.

Prices for cargoes delivered in October are estimated to be at $22 to $23, about $1.90 to $2.90 up from the previous week, they added.

Earlier in the week, a spot cargo exchanged hands at about $29 per mmBtu, one source said, adding that Japan's Tohoku Electric was the likely buyer. This is the highest priced cargo in the spot market since earlier this year, a second source said.

"Fundamentally, the demand is still there as utilities and other buyers need to stock up for winter, but with prices rising so much, there is some profit-taking happening in derivatives which is spilling over to the physical market," a Singapore-based trader said.

Despite the higher prices, there was still demand, with Bangladesh and Jordan's NEPCO seeking a cargo each for delivery in October, sources said.

Papua New Guinea is likely to have sold a cargo for delivery over late October to November at about $26 on a free-on-board (FOB) basis, while China National Offshore Oil Co (CNOOC) is likely to have sold a cargo loading from Australia's Northwest Shelf, though price details could not immediately be confirmed.

GAIL (India) is likely to have awarded a swap tender and bought two cargoes for delivery into India in November and December at about $22 to $23 per mmBtu, one source said.

Malaysia's Petronas has notified some buyers in Japan that it may delay cargo deliveries, though further details could not be confirmed.

Thailand's EGAT is also seeking two cargoes for delivery in October and early November through a tender, they added.

LNG prices

Comments

1000 characters

LNG prices stabilise, but demand still firm for winter

Rare opportunity to finally end 40 years of war in Afghanistan: PM Imran at SCO summit

Pakistan's current account deficit swells to $1.48 billion in August

We have to restore Chinese investor confidence: SAPM

Pakistan's active Covid-19 cases decline to 65,725, lowest since July

World Bank discontinues its business climate report

Ordinance promulgated: Non-filers of tax returns to face strict actions

NA pays tributes to valiant struggle of Syed Ali Geelani

IMF for action to prevent humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan

WHT collection: Decline from cash withdrawals from banks witnessed

Trade, transportation: PM, Kazakh President for increased cooperation

Read more stories