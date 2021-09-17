ANL 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.47%)
ASC 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.52%)
ASL 22.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.28%)
BOP 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.39%)
BYCO 8.97 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.82%)
FCCL 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.54%)
FFBL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
FFL 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.66%)
FNEL 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.05%)
GGGL 22.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.58%)
GGL 43.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.64%)
HUMNL 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.7%)
JSCL 21.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.81%)
KAPCO 37.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.52%)
KEL 3.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.65%)
MLCF 36.70 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.6%)
NETSOL 154.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-2%)
PACE 6.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 31.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.79%)
PIBTL 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.74%)
POWER 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
PRL 20.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.76%)
PTC 10.43 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
SILK 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.59%)
SNGP 43.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.57%)
TELE 22.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.81%)
TRG 176.16 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.14%)
UNITY 35.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-2.76%)
WTL 3.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.2%)
BR100 5,008 Decreased By ▼ -18.3 (-0.36%)
BR30 24,655 Decreased By ▼ -117.83 (-0.48%)
KSE100 46,863 Decreased By ▼ -57.9 (-0.12%)
KSE30 18,605 Decreased By ▼ -53.16 (-0.28%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,072
6824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,218,749
2,92824hr
5.08% positivity
Sindh
448,658
Punjab
419,423
Balochistan
32,707
Islamabad
103,720
KPK
170,391
Indian shares scale peaks, eye 2% weekly jump as banks extend rally

Reuters 17 Sep 2021

BENGALURU: Indian shares touched all-time highs on Friday and were on track to post a more than 2% weekly gain, as banking stocks jumped a day after the country's finance minister set out details for the establishment of a bad bank.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.78% to 17,766.25 by 0452 GMT, having hit a record of 17,771.85 earlier. The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was 0.84% higher at 59,636.71 after scaling a peak of 59,662.88.

A sub-index for banking stocks rose for a fourth day and touched a record high, after the government announced a 306.00 billion rupees ($4.16 bln) guarantee programme for securities to be issued by a newly incorporated "bad bank."

Benefits from the government support announced for the telecom and banking sectors in the last few days would also spill over to technology and retail sectors, and this was driving the broader positive sentiment, said KK Mittal, an investment advisor at Venus India.

Consumer goods stocks jumped about 1% to a record high, with Jubilant Foodworks advancing more than 3%.

Auto stocks rose to their highest in over two months, with auto parts maker Tube Investment of India rising over 3%.

Meanwhile, Biocon Ltd added over 4% after the biopharmaceutical company's unit said it would offer a 15% stake to vaccine giant Serum Institute Life Sciences, at a post-money valuation of about $4.9 billion.

Financial services provider Poonawalla Fincorp fell about 5%, a day after the company's managing director resigned. On Wednesday, India's market regulator had banned him and seven others from the securities market for alleged insider trading.

