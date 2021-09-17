Rare opportunity to finally end 40 years of war in Afghanistan: PM at SCO summit

Prime Minister Imran Khan has urged the international community to ensure that there is no renewed conflict in Afghanistan and the security situation is stabilised.

Addressing the 20th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Council of Heads of State (SCO-CHS) Summit in Dushanbe, the PM said that a new reality has been established after the US troops withdrawal and Taliban takeover, adding that it was a relief that it all happened without bloodshed, civil war, and a mass exodus of refugees.

The PM further said that it was time that the international community stand with the people of Afghanistan. "We must remember that the previous government depended heavily on foreign aid and its removal could lead to economic collapse," he said.

"There is a rare opportunity to finally end the 40 years of war in Afghanistan and this moment should not be squandered."

He added that preventing a humanitarian crisis and an economic meltdown are equally urgent priorities.

PM Imran continued that the Taliban must fulfill the pledges for an inclusive political structure, adding that it is important to ensure respect for the rights of all Afghans. "This is vital for Afghanistan’s stability," the PM stressed.

The PM further said that Pakistan, a country that has continuously suffered from the spill-over of conflict and instability in Afghanistan, has an abiding interest in a peaceful and stable Afghanistan.

"The history of Afghanistan bears witness to the fact that the country values its sovereignty and cannot be controlled from the outside," he said.

“We will continue to support a stable, sovereign and prosperous Afghanistan.”

He also commended the United Nations secretary-general and UN agencies for mobilising support for humanitarian assistance, adding that Pakistan was also playing its part in aiding evacuation efforts and providing support.

Earlier, the prime minister was received by Tajikistan’s President Emomali Rahmon at the venue of the SCO meeting. The PM is accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf and Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry.