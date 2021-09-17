ANL 24.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.92%)
ASC 16.58 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.1%)
ASL 22.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.58%)
BYCO 8.92 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.25%)
FCCL 18.70 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.25%)
FFBL 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.81%)
FFL 18.25 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.11%)
FNEL 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.47%)
GGGL 22.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.45%)
GGL 44.30 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.8%)
HUMNL 7.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 22.18 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.78%)
KAPCO 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.26%)
KEL 3.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.56%)
MDTL 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.61%)
MLCF 37.25 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.11%)
NETSOL 156.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.6%)
PACE 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.5%)
PAEL 31.95 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.95%)
PIBTL 9.53 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.63%)
POWER 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.75%)
PRL 21.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.29%)
PTC 10.52 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.35%)
SILK 1.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.78%)
SNGP 43.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
TELE 22.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.88%)
TRG 178.50 Increased By ▲ 2.59 (1.47%)
UNITY 36.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.14%)
WTL 3.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.9%)
BR100 5,054 Increased By ▲ 27.43 (0.55%)
BR30 25,013 Increased By ▲ 240.31 (0.97%)
KSE100 47,084 Increased By ▲ 163.1 (0.35%)
KSE30 18,688 Increased By ▲ 29.43 (0.16%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,072
6824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,218,749
2,92824hr
5.08% positivity
Sindh
448,658
Punjab
419,423
Balochistan
32,707
Islamabad
103,720
KPK
170,391
Japanese shares edge up as FOMO keeps rally alive

Reuters 17 Sep 2021

TOKYO: Japanese equities headed for their fourth straight week of gains, with heavyweight chipmakers driving gains on Friday, as investors gripped by the fear-of-missing-out, or FOMO, bet on the major indexes extending their rally.

Hopes for new leadership, rising COVID-19 vaccinations and easing infections have powered a more than 8% jump in the Nikkei share average for the month so far. The rally cooled off in the past two sessions, but the benchmark is still on track for a 0.34% weekly gain.

It added 0.46% to 30,463.54 by 0217 GMT on Friday. The broader Topix gained 0.30% to 2,096.31.

"Shares rose because some investors wanted to boost weightings of Japanese stocks in their portfolio. And there is a demand from those who failed to buy Japanese stocks in a rally earlier this month," said Jun Morita, general manager of the research department at Chibagin Asset Management.

Medical services platform provider M3 led the Nikkei's gain with a 4.5% rise, followed by chip-related stocks Tokyo Electron and Advantest, which rose 1.42% and 2.26%, respectively.

Shipping firms were the top gainers among the Tokyo Stock Exchange's 33 industry subindexes, with Nippon Yusen jumping 2.68% and Kawasaki Kisen rising 2.74%.

Nikkei slips from 3-decade high on profit-taking, Topix sheds over 1%

Drug maker Daiichi Sankyo gained the most among the top 30 core Topix names, with a 2.78% rise, followed by Shin-Etsu Chemical, also chip-related, rising 1.64%.

On the flipside, Nippon Steel tumbled 6.16% after the steel maker priced its 300 billion yen ($2.73 billion) worth of convertible bonds. Its peers Kobe Steel and JFE Holdings lost 3.52% and 2.34%, respectively.

Mitsui & Co Ltd, down 1.58%, was the worst performer among the Topix 30, followed by Hoya, losing 1.39%.

Japanese shares Tokyo stocks Nikkei 225

