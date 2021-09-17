PSX snaps losing streak: BRIndex100 bounces back

KARACHI: Fresh buying at attractive low levels Thursday supported the Pakistan Stock Exchange to close on a positive note.

BRIndex100 gained 49.47 points or 0.99 percent to close at 5,028.53 points. BRIndex100 hit intraday high of 5,036.04 points and intraday low of 4,968.81 points. Volumes stood at 311.493 million shares.

BRIndex30 surged by 548.00 points or 2.26 percent to close at 24,780.59 points with a turnover of 194.454 million shares.

The KSE-100 Index increased by 203.74 points or 0.44 percent to close at 46,920.46 points. Trading activity also improved as daily volumes on the ready counter increased to 405.178 million shares as compared to 332.788 million shares traded Wednesday.

Foreign investors however remained net sellers of shares worth $3.654 million. The market capitalization increased by Rs 28 billion to Rs 8.179 trillion. Out of total 518 active scrips, 275 closed in positive and 222 in negative while the value of 21 stocks remained unchanged.

Service Fab (R) was the volume leader with 61.629 million shares and gained Rs 0.57 to close at Rs 2.74 followed by WorldCall Telecom that inched up by Rs 0.20 to close at Rs 3.32 with 44.895 million shares. Allawasaya Textile and Bhanero Textile were the top gainers increasing by Rs 125.61 and Rs 76.50 respectively to close at Rs 1800.54 and Rs 1096.50 while Rafhan Maize and Nestle Pakistan were the top losers declining by Rs 479.00 and Rs 113.50 respectively to close at Rs 11000.00 and Rs 5987.00.

BR Automobile Assembler Index declined by 71.6 points or 0.78 percent to close at 9,159.32 points with total turnover of 1.965 million shares.

BR Cement Index lost 5.16 points or 0.08 percent to close at 6,342.75 points with 12.715 million shares.

BR Commercial Banks Index increased by 59.6 points or 0.62 percent to close at 9,640.96 points with 34.142 million shares.

BR Power Generation and Distribution Index closed at 5,581.28 points, down 5.74 points or 0.1 percent with 5.819 million shares.

BR Oil and Gas Index inched up by 27.93 points or 0.73 percent to close at 3,841.48 points with 11.966 million shares.

BR Tech. & Comm. Index surged by 131.08 points or 2.55 percent to close at 5,270.80 points with 139.465 million shares.

Maaz Mulla at JS Global Capital said that Pakistan equities finally saw some daylight after two consecutive negative closings; the KSE-100 Index closed at a level of 46,920, posting a gain of 204 points during the session.

Total traded volume jumped by 22 percent to 405 million shares. WTL (up 6.4 percent), TRG (up 5.5 percent), UNITY (up 5.4 percent), TELE (down 1.8 percent) and TPL (up 5.4 percent) were volume leaders.

From the E&P sector PPL (up 1.9 percent), OGDC (up 1.8 percent) and POL (up 0.2 percent) managed to close in the green region. Investors’ interest was witnessed in the textile sector where GATM (up 7.2 percent), ILP (up 3.0 percent), NML (up 2.2 percent) and NCL (up 0.9 percent) closed higher than their previous day close.

CPHL (up 1.2 percent) from the Pharma sector released a material information stating that an agreement has been signed between CPHL and deputy governor Namangan Uzbekistan to establish a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company in Uzbekistan. The company will produce syrups, liquids, psychotropic products, etc.

