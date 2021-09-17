ANL 23.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
POL products’ prices ‘still the lowest in region’, claims minister

APP 17 Sep 2021

Islamabad: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Thursday the petroleum products prices in Pakistan were still the lowest as compared to the region.

In a tweet the minister said oil reserves were not discovered in past three years ultimately prices went up as the country had to buy the oil from international market.

Massive hike in POL products’ prices

He said the same rule applied to the other products that country imports. The minister said that the real achievement was that the income of 75% of the population that also increased significantly.

Fawad said that Pakistanis purchasing power was better than the Indians. Despite problems of the salaried class, he said, 60 percent of the population in Pakistan was associated with the agriculture sector who had an additional income of Rs 1100 billion. The minister said the income of millions of people associated with construction and industry has also increased, he added.

