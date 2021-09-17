ANL 24.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.92%)
ASC 16.58 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.1%)
ASL 22.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.58%)
BYCO 8.92 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.25%)
FCCL 18.70 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.25%)
FFBL 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.81%)
FFL 18.25 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.11%)
FNEL 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.47%)
GGGL 22.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.45%)
GGL 44.30 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.8%)
HUMNL 7.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 22.18 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.78%)
KAPCO 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.26%)
KEL 3.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.56%)
MDTL 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.61%)
MLCF 37.25 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.11%)
NETSOL 156.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.6%)
PACE 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.5%)
PAEL 31.95 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.95%)
PIBTL 9.53 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.63%)
POWER 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.75%)
PRL 21.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.29%)
PTC 10.52 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.35%)
SILK 1.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.78%)
SNGP 43.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
TELE 22.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.88%)
TRG 178.50 Increased By ▲ 2.59 (1.47%)
UNITY 36.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.14%)
WTL 3.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.9%)
BR100 5,054 Increased By ▲ 27.43 (0.55%)
BR30 25,013 Increased By ▲ 240.31 (0.97%)
KSE100 47,084 Increased By ▲ 163.1 (0.35%)
KSE30 18,688 Increased By ▲ 29.43 (0.16%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,072
6824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,218,749
2,92824hr
5.08% positivity
Sindh
448,658
Punjab
419,423
Balochistan
32,707
Islamabad
103,720
KPK
170,391
WHT collection: Decline from cash withdrawals from banks witnessed

Sohail Sarfraz Updated 17 Sep 2021

Islamabad: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has witnessed a negative 0.2 percent growth in withholding tax collection from cash withdrawals from banks during 2020-21.

According to the FBR’s year book (2020-21), the decline in WHT collection cash withdrawals from banks is the direct consequence of higher number of income tax return filers, which was reduced collection of WHT from non-filers under this head. However, there was no change in WHT tax rates during 2020-21. The growth of 12.8 percent in withholding tax collection from electricity, under Section 235 of the Income Tax Ordinance, does not commensurate with increase in electricity tariffs.

High net-worth un-registered persons: Over 200,000 issued notices by FBR

The FBR field formations need to enhance monitoring efforts to realize actual potential of WHT from this source, the FBR said. The FBR’s analysis revealed that the growth of 9.9 percent in WHT collection from exports u/s 154. The 25.3 $ billion exports last year also caused spike in collection and there was no change in WHT tax rates during 2020-21 on exports. The WHT remained the major contributor with 72 percent share in the total collection of income tax. The WHT collection during FY 2020-21 stood at Rs1,237.1 billion against Rs1,091.7 billion in the PFY, indicating a growth of 13.3 percent. Ten major components of withholding taxes, contributing around 85 percent to the total WHT collection are: contracts, imports, salary, telephone, dividends, bank interest, cash withdrawal, technical fee, electricity, and exports.

FBR income tax ordinance WHT PFY

