ANL 23.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
ASC 16.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.23%)
ASL 22.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.34%)
BOP 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.95%)
BYCO 8.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.34%)
FCCL 18.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.22%)
FFBL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.2%)
FFL 18.05 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.67%)
FNEL 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.71%)
GGGL 22.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 43.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.03%)
HUMNL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.67%)
JSCL 21.58 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (7.15%)
KAPCO 38.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.21%)
KEL 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.84%)
MDTL 3.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 36.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.67%)
NETSOL 157.75 Increased By ▲ 3.60 (2.34%)
PACE 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.12%)
PAEL 31.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.8%)
PIBTL 9.47 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.96%)
POWER 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
PRL 20.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.8%)
PTC 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.08%)
SILK 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (9.74%)
SNGP 43.75 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.92%)
TELE 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.28%)
TRG 175.91 Increased By ▲ 8.66 (5.18%)
UNITY 36.97 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (6.48%)
WTL 3.33 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (6.73%)
BR100 5,026 Increased By ▲ 52.36 (1.05%)
BR30 24,773 Increased By ▲ 557.21 (2.3%)
KSE100 46,920 Increased By ▲ 203.74 (0.44%)
KSE30 18,658 Increased By ▲ 98.44 (0.53%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,004
6624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,215,821
3,01224hr
5.3% positivity
Sindh
447,678
Punjab
418,196
Balochistan
32,671
Islamabad
103,549
KPK
169,972
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

Partly Facetious: Our Sarah Palin is Maryam Nawaz?

"The Khan and Gill the Fish..." "Excuse me! Are you out of your mind - taking the name of the Bestower and Bestowed...
Anjum Ibrahim 17 Sep 2021

"The Khan and Gill the Fish..."

"Excuse me! Are you out of your mind - taking the name of the Bestower and Bestowed in the same breath!"

"But isn't that the norm! ..."

"Stop idiot! Don't do it again."

"Anyway The Khan went to Lahore to ask the powers that be there why the party lost in the cantonment board elections to the Tea party."

"Tea party as in the US which represents right of the right wing and Sarah Palin, a vacuous but attractive vice presidential candidate..."

"The year the Republicans lost the elections."

"Yes our Sarah Palin is Maryam Nawaz who is talking credit for the party's performance but between you and me I reckon the fault lines are in The Khan's party."

"He still ain't getting rid of The Buzz."

"No my theory does not lay the blame on The Buzz."

"Inflation..."

"It probably played a role but see my theory is kinda different. Who voted for The Khan in overwhelming numbers in 2018?"

"Well, based on those who came day after day to hear The Khan speak in D Chowk in 2014 I would say women, middle class women, and youth, the uneducated youth."

"Precisely, so The Khan alienated these women by his comments on rape and women's clothes and the youth are waiting for jobs but there are none three years into the Khan's tenure..."

"So you reckon he lost that vote?"

"Yes and his support for religious education and Madinah ki Riyasat has not attracted supporters from religious parties, I mean they are kinda diehard supporters..."

"OK, but the Ehsaas programme and the Panahgahs and the mental institutions and..."

"Speaking of the latter I mentioned Gill the Fish cause he mobilized the media to cover the visit of Imran Khan's spouse..."

"Hmm, or else we wouldn't have known right."

"Anyway you remember Zardari sahib before the 2013 elections was counting the votes based on the Benazir Income Support Programme and he never got those votes. The Khan should take a lesson from that: the beneficiaries of his Ehsaas programme may not vote for him."

"So what does he need to win the elections?"

"A strong economy, not simply talk of a strong economy having been achieved because each Pakistani who goes to the market to buy stuff needs to have a feel good factor from one week to the next and that has been missing for three long years."

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Maryam Nawaz Ehsaas Programme Imran Khan

Comments

Comments are closed.

Partly Facetious: Our Sarah Palin is Maryam Nawaz?

PM invites Tajik investors

Trade, transportation: PM, Kazakh President for increased cooperation

IMF for action to prevent humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan

US statement about reassessing relations ‘surprises’ Pakistan

WHT collection: Decline from cash withdrawals from banks witnessed

Officials’ trading: Powell orders sweeping ethics review

No-confidence motion against CM: Sanjrani arrives in Quetta

GST on toll manufacturing: MoF, FBR and PRAs reach consensus

UN envoy meets Haqqani

Bilawal criticises govt for sharp rise in prices of POL products

Read more stories