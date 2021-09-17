Langove optimistic about no-trust motion prospects

QUETTA: An opposition leader on Thursday claimed that the opposition parties have required numbers to pass a no-confidence motion against Chief Minister of Balochistan Jam Kamal. Akhtar Hussain Langove, a member of BNP-Mengal, has said that the opposition have required number of lawmakers for the success of the no-trust move.

Opposition parties, the Balochistan National Party (BNP), Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (JUI) and Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (P-MAP) have submitted the no-trust motion at the assembly's secretariat demanding Chief Minister Jam Kamal to seek confidence vote within seven days.

"Speaker has been bound under the rules to convene a session of Balochistan Assembly within seven days of submitting the no-confidence motion," Langove said.

"The opposition parties have strength of 23 members and they have support of more lawmakers than the required number," he said.

The opposition will need simple majority of 33 members of the provincial assembly to win the no-confidence motion against the Chief Minister. "Chief Minister Jam Kamal's own party members and allies are dissatisfied with his government's policies," Akhtar Langove said.

"The government made contacts with opposition after the no-trust motion, but now it is late," the opposition leader said. The opposition lawmakers have made contacts with treasury members and claimed that the estranged lawmakers of the government will back their move.

The movers of the no-trust motion have claimed that the move against Jam Kamal's government will succeed. The opposition parties have summoned a joint consultative session to ensure success of the no-confidence motion.

The government has also decided to convene a joint consultative meeting with Chief Minister Jam Kamal in chair. At present, the ruling coalition has 42 members in Balochistan Assembly, while the opposition parties have strength of 23 lawmakers.