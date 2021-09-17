Hike in POL items' prices: Inflation-hit people overburdened: Kamal

KARACHI: Pak Sarzameen Party Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal Thursday termed the recent hike in prices of petroleum products as unacceptable saying that the incompetent federal government has burdened the already inflation-hit people.

Those who criticized previous incompetent governments for levying higher tax on petrol per liter are now themselves levying Rs 44.97 per liter. Rising petrol prices six times in just three consecutive months have caused a storm of inflation, Kamal said in a statement.

The PSP chief said that Imran Khan's tsunami is eradicating the poor instead of poverty and rising prices of petroleum products make all basic necessities, including food, medicine, electricity and gas, even more expensive.

The effects of the government's negative decisions are being felt in the economy as a whole. Due to the recent increase in petroleum products, business costs, the economic wheel will be jammed, he said and added that millions will be unemployed across the country.

Kamal rejected the increase in the prices of petroleum products and demanded immediate withdrawal of the increase in the prices of petroleum products.

