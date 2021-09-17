Cooperation of citizens in anti-polio drive sought

KARACHI: Administrator Karachi and Sindh government's spokesman Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Thursday asked the citizens to make the ongoing campaign to eradicate polio a success and play their role in saving their future generations from the disease.

"We need to make our children safe and strong from polio for a brighter and better future," he said while speaking at a meeting with UNICEF representatives to discuss the five-day polio eradication campaign in Karachi starting from September 20.

"More than 2.3 million children will be vaccinated during the polio campaign and implementation of coronavirus SOPs will be ensured," he added.

He said that the campaign will involve more than 23,000 polio workers who have been specially trained to implement COVID-19 SOPs. "Anti-polio is a national goal to which our children's future depends," said Administrator Karachi.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that the purpose of the anti-polio campaign is to provide the necessary awareness to the citizens and to ensure polio vaccination in all areas of the city.

