KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 96,220 tonnes of cargo comprising 57,312 tonnes of import cargo and 38,908 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending on Thursday.

The total import cargo of 57,312 comprised of 24,918 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 14,085 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 6,395 tonnes of Wheat and 11,914 tonnes of Oil/Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 38,908 tonnes comprised of 19,157 tonnes of containerized cargo, 6,612 tonnes of Cement, 7,233 tonnes of Clinkers and 5,906 tonnes of Oil/Liquid Cargo.

Nearly, 3644 containers comprising of 1624 containers import and 2020 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Thursday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 524 of 20’s and 550 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 00 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 599 of 20’s and 147 of 40’s loaded containers while 11 of 20’s and 855 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours. Approximately, 02 ships namely Al Mahboobah and Sc Hongkong have berth at Karachi Port on Thursday.

Nearly 04 ships namely, Independent Spirit, Cinderella, Bochem Brussels and High Adventure have sailed out from Karachi Port on the same day.

Some 10 cargos namely Actuaria, Caledonia, Ocean Harvest 1, Sailing Sky, MT Lahore, Maritime Horizon, OEL Badapest Express, Northern Dedication and AL Jimi expected to arrive on Thursday.

PORT QASIM

Twelve ships were occupied at PQA berths during last 24 hours, out of them, two Container ships, Maersk Sentosa and MSC Rachele sailed on Thursday morning, while three more ships, IVS Pebble Beach, Arion and Port Belmonte are expected to sail from HFP&S, PQEPT and PIBT on today in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 165,654 tonnes, comprising 123,038 tonnes imports cargo and 42,616 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,926 Containers (580 TEUs Imports and 2,346 TEUs export), was handled at the Port .

Two ships, Irenes Ray and Pacific Wealth carrying Containers and Coal are expected to take berths at Container Terminal and Huang Fuyun Terminal respectively on Thursday, 16th September, while another ship, ‘APL Florida’ is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Friday, 17th September-2021.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021