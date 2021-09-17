ANL 23.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
Shops to remain closed on Saturdays, Sundays

Recorder Report 17 Sep 2021

LAHORE: As a part of the Coronavirus measures, the markets in the provincial capital will observe Saturday and Sunday, instead of Friday and Saturday, as closed days.

Earlier, on September 14 the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department issued a notification in which it ordered the closure of markets on Friday and Saturday due to Coronavirus. However, the business community expressed their reservation over the closure days to District Commissioner Lahore Omar Sher Chatha and demanded that it should change to Saturday and Sunday.

Hence, on a written request from the DC, the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department revised the notification on Thursday, which states that “the competent authority is pleased to accept the request regarding observance of closed days on Saturday and Sunday, in line with local customs and demand of local traders, instead of Friday and Saturday”.

