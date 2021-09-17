ANL 23.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
Recorder Report 17 Sep 2021

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Abbott Laboratories Ltd           10-09-2021   17-09-2021   200%(i)       08-09-2021
(AKBLTFC7) Askari Bank Ltd        10-09-2021   17-09-2021
(KELSC4) K-Electric Ltd           10-09-2021   17-09-2021
Fatima Fertilizer Company Ltd#    11-09-2021   17-09-2021                                 17-09-2021
Meezan Bank Ltd                   13-09-2021   17-09-2021   15%(ii),15%B  09-09-2021
Service Fabrics Ltd#              11-09-2021   18-09-2021                                 18-09-2021
Habib Bank Ltd                    12-09-2021   18-09-2021   17.50%(ii)    09-09-2021
(HUBCSC4) The Hub Power
Company Ltd                       10-09-2021   19-09-2021
Standard Chartered Bank
(Pakistan) Ltd                    13-09-2021   19-09-2021   12.5%(i)      09-09-2021
MCB Bank Ltd                      13-09-2021   20-09-2021   50%(ii)       09-09-2021
Engro Fertilizers Ltd             14-09-2021   20-09-2021   40%(ii)       10-09-2021
Rafhan Maize Products
Company Ltd                       14-09-2021   20-09-2021   1500%(ii)     10-09-2021
Colgate-Palmolive(Pakistan) Ltd   15-09-2021   21-09-2021   240%(F),15%B  13-09-2021      21-09-2021
Bank Alfalah Ltd                  15-09-2021   21-09-2021   20%(i)        13-09-2021
Habib Metropolitan Bank Ltd       15-09-2021   22-09-2021   20%(i)        13-09-2021
Faysal Bank Ltd                   15-09-2021   22-09-2021   5%(i)         13-09-2021
Next Capital Ltd                  15-09-2021   22-09-2021   NIL                           22-09-2021
Pakistan Oilfields Ltd            16-09-2021   22-09-2021   300%(F)       14-09-2021      22-09-2021
Attock Refinery Ltd               16-09-2021   22-09-2021   NIL                           22-09-2021
Attock Petroleum Ltd              16-09-2021   22-09-2021   245%(F)       14-09-2021      22-09-2021
Century Paper & Board Mills Ltd   17-09-2021   23-09-2021   15%(F),15%B   15-09-2021      23-09-2021
Pakistan Cables Ltd               17-09-2021   24-09-2021   80%(F)        15-09-2021      24-09-2021
Kohinoor Energy Ltd               18-09-2021   24-09-2021   52.5%(i)      16-09-2021
(BAFLTFC6) Bank Alfalah Ltd       11-09-2021   25-09-2021
Arif Habib Ltd                    18-09-2021   25-09-2021   100%(F),10%B  16-09-2021      25-09-2021
(HBLTFC2) Habib Bank Ltd          20-09-2021   26-09-2021
Lucky Cement Ltd                  14-09-2021   28-09-2021   NIL                           28-09-2021
Gadoon Textile Mills Ltd          21-09-2021   28-09-2021   120%(F)       17-09-2021      28-09-2021
The United Insurance Company
of Pakistan Ltd                   22-09-2021   28-09-2021   10%(i)        20-09-2021
Kohinoor Textile Mills Ltd        22-09-2021   28-09-2021   10%(F)        20-09-2021      28-09-2021
Maple Leaf Cement Factory Ltd     22-09-2021   28-09-2021   NIL                           28-09-2021
Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd      22-09-2021   28-09-2021   26%(ii)       20-09-2021
Atlas Battery Ltd                 15-09-2021   29-09-2021   40%(F),15%B   13-09-2021      29-09-2021
International Steels Ltd          21-09-2021   29-09-2021   70%(F)        17-09-2021      29-09-2021
ICI Pakistan Ltd                  23-09-2021   29-09-2021   200%(F)       21-09-2021      29-09-2021
Cyan Ltd                          23-09-2021   29-09-2021   60%(i)        21-09-2021
International Industries Ltd      21-09-2021   30-09-2021   65%(F)        17-09-2021      30-09-2021
Security Papers Ltd               21-09-2021   30-09-2021   90%(F)        17-09-2021      30-09-2021
Emco Industries Ltd               23-09-2021   30-09-2021   10%(F)        21-09-2021      30-09-2021
Baluchistan Wheels Ltd            23-09-2021   30-09-2021   45%(F)        21-09-2021      30-09-2021
Pakistan International Bulk
Terminal Ltd                      23-09-2021   30-09-2021   NIL                           30-09-2021
Panther Tyres Ltd                 24-09-2021   30-09-2021   20%(F),20%B   22-09-2021      30-09-2021
Adamjee Insurance Company Ltd     24-09-2021   30-09-2021   15%(i)        22-09-2021
Indus Motor Company Ltd           24-09-2021   30-09-2021   365%(F)       22-09-2021      30-09-2021
Ferozsons Laboratories Ltd        24-09-2021   30-09-2021   100%(F)       22-09-2021      30-09-2021
(BIPLSC) BankIslami Pakistan Ltd. 29-09-2021   30-09-2021
Pakistan International Container
Terminal Ltd                      25-09-2021   01-10-2021   20%(ii)       23-09-2021
Kot Addu Power Company Ltd#       25-09-2021   02-10-2021                                 02-10-2021
Tri-Pack Films Ltd#               27-09-2021   04-10-2021                                 04-10-2021
Kohat Cement Company Ltd          27-09-2021   04-10-2021   NIL                           04-10-2021
The Hub Power Company Ltd         25-09-2021   05-10-2021   50%(F)        23-09-2021      05-10-2021
Tata Textile Mills Ltd            27-09-2021   05-10-2021   NIL                           05-10-2021
Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd#     02-10-2021   08-10-2021                                 08-10-2021
Bestway Cement Ltd                05-10-2021   11-10-2021   40%(F)        01-10-2021      11-10-2021
Thal Ltd                          06-10-2021   12-10-2021   120%(F)       04-10-2021      12-10-2021
K-Electric Ltd                    07-10-2021   13-10-2021   NIL                           13-10-2021
First Pak Modaraba                30-09-2021   14-10-2021   NIL                           14-10-2021
First Prudential Modaraba         30-09-2021   14-10-2021   0.80%(F)      28-09-2021      14-10-2021
KASB Modaraba                     30-09-2021   14-10-2021   4.80%(F)      28-09-2021      14-10-2021
Awwal Modaraba                    30-09-2021   14-10-2021   3.20%(F)      28-09-2021      14-10-2021
National Foods Ltd                08-10-2021   14-10-2021   100%(F),25%B  06-10-2021      14-10-2021
Pakistan Refinery Ltd             08-10-2021   14-10-2021   NIL                           14-10-2021
Interloop Ltd                     08-10-2021   15-10-2021   10%(F),3%B    06-10-2021      15-10-2021
Cherat Cement Company Ltd         08-10-2021   16-10-2021   12.50%(F)     06-10-2021      16-10-2021
Pakgen Power Ltd                  12-10-2021   18-10-2021   10%(i)        08-10-2021
Lalpir Power Ltd                  12-10-2021   18-10-2021   10%(i)        08-10-2021
Tata Textile Mills Ltd            12-10-2021   19-10-2021   25%(i)        08-10-2021
Engro Corporation Ltd             13-10-2021   19-10-2021   70%(ii)       11-10-2021
Fauji C ement CompanyLtd          14-10-2021   20-10-2021   NIL                           20-10-2021
Amreli Steels Ltd                 12-10-2021   21-10-2021   NIL                           21-10-2021
Merit Packaging Ltd               12-10-2021   21-10-2021   148%R**       08-10-2021      21-10-2021
Attock Cement Pakistan Ltd        14-10-2021   21-10-2021   40%(F)        12-10-2021      21-10-2021
National Refinery Ltd             14-10-2021   21-10-2021   100%(F)       12-10-2021      21-10-2021
Dynea Pakistan Ltd                14-10-2021   21-10-2021   100%(F)       12-10-2021      21-10-2021
Matco Foods Ltd                   14-10-2021   21-10-2021   NIL                           21-10-2021
Agriauto Industries Ltd           15-10-2021   21-10-2021   120%(F)       13-10-2021      21-10-2021
TPL Properties Ltd                15-10-2021   21-10-2021   NIL                           21-10-2021
Cherat Packaging Ltd              15-10-2021   21-10-2021   40%(F)        13-10-2021      21-10-2021
Pakistan Synthetics Ltd           15-10-2021   22-10-2021   25%(F),10%B   13-10-2021      22-10-2021
Ghani Global Glass Ltd            15-10-2021   22-10-2021   NIL                           23-10-2021
Ghani Global Holdings Ltd         15-10-2021   22-10-2021   15%B          13-10-2021      23-10-2021
Kot Addu Power Company Ltd        15-10-2021   22-10-2021   35%(F)        13-10-2021      22-10-2021
Shabbir Tiles & Ceramics Ltd      16-10-2021   22-10-2021   25%(F)        14-10-2021      21-10-2021
Nimir Resins Ltd                  17-10-2021   23-10-2021   NIL                           23-10-2021
Descon Oxychem Ltd                18-10-2021   25-10-2021   10%(F)        14-10-2021      25-10-2021
Pakistan State Oil Company Ltd    15-10-2021   26-10-2021   100%(F)       13-10-2021      26-10-2021
Mari Petroleum Company Ltd        19-10-2021   26-10-2021   750%(F)       15-10-2021      26-10-2021
MCB-Arif Habib Savings &
Investments Ltd                   19-10-2021   26-10-2021   27.5%(F)      15-10-2021      26-10-2021
Sindh Modaraba                    19-10-2021   26-10-2021   10%(F)        15-10-2021      26-10-2021
The Crescent Textile Mills Ltd    20-10-2021   26-10-2021   NIL                           26-10-2021
NImir Industrial Chemicals Ltd    20-10-2021   26-10-2021   20%(F)        18-10-2021      26-10-2021
Hi-Tech Lubricants Ltd            20-10-2021   26-10-2021   20%(F),20%B   18-10-2021      26-10-2021
Shield Corporation Ltd            13-10-2021   27-10-2021   20%(F)        11-10-2021      27-10-2021
Allied Rental Moadarba            21-10-2021   27-10-2021   15%(F)        19-10-2021      27-10-2021
Otsuka Pakistan Ltd               21-10-2021   27-10-2021   15%(F)        19-10-2021      27-10-2021
Dawood Hercules Corporation Ltd.  21-10-2021   27-10-2021   30%(ii)       19-10-2021
Synthetic Products
Enterprises Ltd.                  21-10-2021   27-10-2021   5%(F),8%B     19-10-2021      27-10-2021
D.G. Khan Cement Company Ltd.     21-10-2021   28-10-2021   10%(F)        19-10-2021      28-10-2021
The General Tyre & Rubber
Company of Pakistan Ltd           21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Crescent Steel & Allied
Products Ltd                      21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Feroz 1888 Mills Ltd              22-10-2021   28-10-2021   14.3%(F)      20-10-2021      28-10-2021
Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd            22-10-2021   28-10-2021   27.50%(ii)    20-10-2021
Fauji Foods Ltd                                             97.19916%R
Modaraba Al-Mali                                            331%R
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

To determine the entitlement to receive the offer letters from the Acquirers *

Right issue at a Premium of Rs.2.50/- per share **

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

