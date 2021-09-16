ANL 23.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
UN High Commissioner for Refugees meets COAS Gen Bajwa

BR Web Desk 16 Sep 2021

Filippo Grandi, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at the General Headquarters on Thursday.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security, the current situation in Afghanistan, and collaboration in humanitarian assistance were discussed.

"COAS reiterated the need for convergence of global efforts to avert the humanitarian and refugee crisis in Afghanistan," the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

COAS also appreciated the role of UNHCR in promoting UN core values and their response during crises.

The visiting dignitary acknowledged Pakistan's effort for hosting four million Afghan refugees for over four decades.

He also appreciated Pakistan's role in the Afghan situation including the provision of humanitarian assistance and pledged to play their role for further improvement in cooperation with Pakistan at all levels

