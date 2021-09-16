ANL 23.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
Sep 16, 2021
Credit Suisse shuffles Asia Pacific investment banking team

  • The changes come after Credit Suisse made 200 net hires in APAC, which includes China, in the first half of 2021, spokesperson says
Reuters 16 Sep 2021

HONG KONG: Credit Suisse has appointed a new head of mergers and acquisitions (M&A) for Asia Pacific as it shuffles its investment banking team in the region, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

Christian Deiss will take over the Swiss bank's M&A business, replacing Joe Gallagher who will remain vice chairman of investment banking and capital markets for Asia Pacific (APAC), the memo said.

A Credit Suisse spokesperson confirmed the contents of the memo.

The changes come after Credit Suisse made 200 net hires in APAC, which includes China, in the first half of 2021, the spokesperson confirmed.

The bank was hit by staff departures around the world earlier this year following the Archegos and Greensill Capital scandals.

Credit Suisse takes $4.7bn hedge fund hit

Sanjeev Chaurasia will become the head of industrials and renewable investment banking coverage in APAC, the memo said, now leading the division he previously ran alongside Deiss.

Aaron Tan will become the co-head of energy and infrastructure banking for APAC and Christopher Chua will be the deputy head of M&A for APAC, in addition to his role leading M&A for Greater China, it said.

In Southeast Asia, Pankaj Goel will leave Credit Suisse at the end of 2021 after 17 years.

Kuan-Ern Tan has been appointed co-head of investment banking and capital markets for the region and Zi-Kuan Lim will become the head of M&A, according to the memo.

Angeline Aw will lead Credit Suisse's Singapore coverage for investment banking and capital markets.

Alongside those changes, Credit Suisse has hired Angelo Coloma to be its head of real estate coverage for Southeast Asia and Harish Kumar to lead technology, media and telecoms coverage in that region. Kumar joins from Swiss rival UBS.

Fisher Zhou will join Credit Suisse from CITIC as a managing director to head healthcare coverage, Alex Wong has been appointed head of mobility and industrial technologies and Jeremy Lane will become the Asia head of metals and mining, according to the memo.

