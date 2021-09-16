Sri Lankan shares end lower as industrials weigh

Sri Lankan shares ended lower on Thursday, dragged down by heavy losses in industrial and consumer discretionary sectors, while data showed that the country's economy grew 12.3% in the second quarter of 2021.

Most of the economic and business activities reported expansions in their industries for the second quarter when compared to a year earlier, which had a stricter lockdown, according to data from the country's statistics department.

In the second quarter of 2021, agriculture as well as service sector activities in Sri Lanka witnessed moderate growth, while overall industrial activities showed a considerable expansion.

The CSE All-Share index, which is down 0.19% for the week, was down 0.93% at 8,848.04 points at the closing bell.

Conglomerate Expolanka Holdings Plc and Lanka Orix Leasing Company Plc were top drags to the index, falling 22.3% and 14.3%, respectively.

The equity market's turnover was about 3.96 billion rupees, according to stock exchange data.

Trading volume on the exchange rose to 215.5 million shares from 293.3 million shares in the previous session.

Foreign investors were net buyers in the equity market, purchasing shares worth 23.6 million rupees, exchange data showed.

The island nation reported 2,314 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 496,423.

It reported 132 fatalities due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 11,699, health bureau data showed.

About 49.29% of the country's population is fully vaccinated so far, data from Johns Hopkins University showed.