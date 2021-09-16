ANL 23.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.38%)
ASC 16.39 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.17%)
ASL 22.81 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.06%)
BOP 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.58%)
BYCO 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.68%)
FCCL 18.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.16%)
FFBL 24.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.44%)
FFL 18.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.39%)
FNEL 8.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
GGGL 22.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 43.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.92%)
HUMNL 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.09%)
JSCL 21.58 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (7.15%)
KAPCO 38.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
KEL 3.62 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.4%)
MDTL 3.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.33%)
MLCF 36.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.05%)
NETSOL 157.81 Increased By ▲ 3.66 (2.37%)
PACE 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.28%)
PAEL 31.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.8%)
PIBTL 9.49 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.17%)
POWER 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.75%)
PRL 20.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.95%)
PTC 10.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.17%)
SILK 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.55%)
SNGP 43.76 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.95%)
TELE 22.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.72%)
TRG 176.58 Increased By ▲ 9.33 (5.58%)
UNITY 37.11 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (6.88%)
WTL 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (6.41%)
BR100 5,029 Increased By ▲ 54.83 (1.1%)
BR30 24,804 Increased By ▲ 587.89 (2.43%)
KSE100 46,910 Increased By ▲ 193.36 (0.41%)
KSE30 18,653 Increased By ▲ 93.25 (0.5%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,004
6624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,215,821
3,01224hr
5.3% positivity
Sindh
447,678
Punjab
418,196
Balochistan
32,671
Islamabad
103,549
KPK
169,972
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Oil holds above $75 as US inventory drop supports

  • US crude, fuel stocks fall in wake of Hurricane Ida
  • IEA, OPEC see 100 million bpd of oil demand in months
Reuters 16 Sep 2021

LONDON: Oil slipped but held above $75 a barrel on Thursday, within sight of a near seven-week high hit a day earlier, supported by a big drop in US crude inventories and expectations of recovering global demand.

US crude inventories fell by 6.4 million barrels last week, more than analysts expected, as oil facilities offshore were still recovering from Hurricane Ida.

The United States is the world's largest oil consumer.

Brent crude was down 9 cents, or 0.1%, to $75.37 by 0815 GMT. On Wednesday, Brent touched $76.13, its highest since July 30. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was down 4 cents at $72.57.

Brent has rallied 46% this year, supported by supply cuts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, and some demand recovery from last year's pandemic-related collapse.

"The recovery from the destruction caused by the coronavirus is genuinely under way," said Tamas Varga of oil broker PVM. "Generally speaking the world is on the mend."

Adding to the signs of demand recovery, closely watched reports this week said world oil use will rise above 100 million barrels per day, a level last seen in 2019, as soon as next year's second quarter.

Oil prices lack direction

Oil is also finding support from a surge in European power prices, which have sky-rocketed due to a host of factors including low gas inventories and lower-than-normal gas supply from Russia.

The gas price surge and impact on oil "is a situation that I believe will get much worse before it gets better," said Jeffrey Halley, analyst at brokerage OANDA.

Weighing on oil were signs of a resumption of recovery efforts in the US Gulf after Hurricane Nicholas, which was downgraded to a tropical depression.

US Gulf energy companies have been able to quickly restore pipeline service and electricity, allowing them to bolster efforts to repair more significant damage from Ida.

Oil

Comments

1000 characters

Oil holds above $75 as US inventory drop supports

PSM attracts investor interest; revival in sight

RLNG allocation to fertiliser plants approved by ECC

VSS, GHS schemes for PMC employees approved by Cabinet

Afghanistan's situation top agenda at SCO Summit: Fawad

White oil pipeline project: ECC for locking tariff in dollar terms for 5 years

Citi Pharma plans multi-million dollar subsidiary in Uzbekistan

Energy sector’s circular debt soars to Rs2.28trn

Proposed PMDA: Media bodies, govt agree to form committee

'Govt robbing people': Bilawal criticises hike in fuel prices

PKR at record low due to flight of dollars to Afghanistan

Read more stories