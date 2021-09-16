ANL 23.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.38%)
ASC 16.39 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.17%)
ASL 22.74 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.74%)
BOP 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.58%)
BYCO 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.46%)
FCCL 18.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.16%)
FFBL 24.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.44%)
FFL 18.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.39%)
FNEL 8.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 22.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
GGL 43.99 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.13%)
HUMNL 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.09%)
JSCL 21.58 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (7.15%)
KAPCO 38.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
KEL 3.62 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.4%)
MDTL 3.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 36.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.67%)
NETSOL 157.75 Increased By ▲ 3.60 (2.34%)
PACE 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.28%)
PAEL 31.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.96%)
PIBTL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.28%)
POWER 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.99%)
PRL 20.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.76%)
PTC 10.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.26%)
SILK 1.62 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.19%)
SNGP 43.80 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.04%)
TELE 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.07%)
TRG 176.01 Increased By ▲ 8.76 (5.24%)
UNITY 37.06 Increased By ▲ 2.34 (6.74%)
WTL 3.31 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (6.09%)
BR100 5,028 Increased By ▲ 54.18 (1.09%)
BR30 24,786 Increased By ▲ 570.5 (2.36%)
KSE100 46,911 Increased By ▲ 194.11 (0.42%)
KSE30 18,654 Increased By ▲ 94.41 (0.51%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,004
6624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,215,821
3,01224hr
5.3% positivity
Sindh
447,678
Punjab
418,196
Balochistan
32,671
Islamabad
103,549
KPK
169,972
Sterling seeks direction as traders assess inflation impact

Reuters Updated 16 Sep 2021

LONDON: Sterling rose against the euro and fell versus the dollar on Thursday as traders assessed the Bank of England's next move after data showed British inflation hit a more than nine-year high in August, fuelling expectation of a rate increase.

The BoE expects inflation to hit a peak of 4% this year. The strong reading for inflation could reinforce expectations that the central bank is set to tighten monetary policy quicker than the European Central Bank or the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Consumer prices in Britain rose by 3.2% in annual terms last month, the biggest monthly jump in the annual rate in at least 24 years.

ING analysts expect cable to settle around $1.38-$1.39 in the near term, as they argued that the lifting of energy price caps in October could potentially send the October and November readings above 4%.

Britain's energy regulator said it would increase its cap on the most widely used tariffs by about 12-13%.

"Should UK growth/inflation data come in on the strong side, the market's search for the BoE terminal rate could keep GBP supported," said Chris Turner, Global Head of Markets at ING in a note to clients.

Sterling steadies near 5-week highs after labour market data

A poll from Reuters found that investors believed the BoE would raise borrowing costs by the end of 2022. The latest inflation numbers brought forward these expectations to mid-2022.

Versus the dollar, sterling edged 0.2% lower at $1.3812 at 0840 GMT, off the 5-week high of $1.3913 touched earlier this week, with Asian stock losses also weighing on sterling.

"The correction in GBPUSD is a function of the weak performance across Asian bourses, the slide is proving to impact risk sensitive crosses including cable," said Jeremy Stretch, Head of G10 FX Strategy at CIBC Capital Markets.

Sterling was 0.15% higher versus the euro at 85.25 pence, not far from the 3-week high hit on Tuesday.

