ANL 23.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.61%)
ASC 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.29%)
ASL 22.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.9%)
BOP 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
BYCO 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.54%)
FCCL 18.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.28%)
FFBL 24.90 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (6.87%)
FFL 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.44%)
FNEL 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.53%)
GGGL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.98%)
GGL 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.46%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.86%)
JSCL 20.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
KAPCO 38.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.47%)
KEL 3.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.56%)
MDTL 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-4.06%)
MLCF 37.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-4.33%)
NETSOL 154.15 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (1.38%)
PACE 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.29%)
PAEL 31.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.26%)
PIBTL 9.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.16%)
POWER 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.31%)
PRL 21.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.35%)
PTC 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
SILK 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.53%)
SNGP 43.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.92%)
TELE 23.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-4.4%)
TRG 167.25 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.6%)
UNITY 34.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.61%)
WTL 3.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.8%)
BR100 4,974 Decreased By ▼ -23.92 (-0.48%)
BR30 24,216 Decreased By ▼ -150.3 (-0.62%)
KSE100 46,717 Decreased By ▼ -174.62 (-0.37%)
KSE30 18,560 Decreased By ▼ -43.13 (-0.23%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,938
7324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,212,809
2,71424hr
4.78% positivity
Sindh
446,840
Punjab
416,901
Balochistan
32,658
Islamabad
103,293
KPK
169,429
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

South Waziristan operation: Seven soldiers martyred, five terrorists killed

NNI 16 Sep 2021

RAWALPINDI: Seven soldiers embraced martyrdom Wednesday in exchange of fire with terrorists during an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) in a South Waziristan area, said a statement issued by Inter Services Public Relations.

According to the ISPR, the security forces conducted an IBO in Asman Manza area of South Wazirstan district on reported presence of terrorists.

Pakistan Army soldier martyred in exchange of fire with terrorists across Pak-Afghan border

The security forces cordoned off the area and began a search operation “to eliminate any other terrorists” found in the area, the statement added.

ISPR IBO soldiers martyred South Waziristan operation

Comments

1000 characters

South Waziristan operation: Seven soldiers martyred, five terrorists killed

Petition against CEC rejected by SC

British PM demotes foreign minister in major reshuffle

Republicans withhold support for US debt ceiling increase

Taliban seize $12.4m from Saleh, others

Women’s rights, all-inclusive govt: There’s need to ‘incentivise’ Taliban: PM

'Incentivise the Taliban': Afghanistan cannot be controlled from outside: PM Imran

Price of petrol increased by Rs5 per litre

'We have our limitations': Pakistan wants Afghans to remain within Afghanistan: Qureshi

Security blocs led by Russia, China meet on Afghanistan

Read more stories