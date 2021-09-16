South Waziristan operation: Seven soldiers martyred, five terrorists killed

RAWALPINDI: Seven soldiers embraced martyrdom Wednesday in exchange of fire with terrorists during an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) in a South Waziristan area, said a statement issued by Inter Services Public Relations.

According to the ISPR, the security forces conducted an IBO in Asman Manza area of South Wazirstan district on reported presence of terrorists.

The security forces cordoned off the area and began a search operation “to eliminate any other terrorists” found in the area, the statement added.