Lt-Gen Nigar Johar visits NUST

16 Sep 2021

ISLAMABAD: Lt-Gen Nigar Johar HI(M), Surgeon General of the Pakistan Army, visited the main campus of National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST). Upon her arrival at NUST, the esteemed guest was received by Engr Javed Mahmood Bukhari, Rector NUST.

A one-on-one meeting between the two was followed by a comprehensive presentation on NUST, attended by NUST’s senior management. Afterwards, the honourable guest was given a guided tour of the campus, particularly Atta-ur-Rahman School of Applied Biosciences (ASAB), N-ovative Health Technologies Pvt Ltd (NHTPL), the country’s first and only facility for the indigenous manufacturing of cardiac stents and other medical implants, and National Science & Technology Park (NSTP), an innovation hub drawing upon academic and research strengths of NUST, and School of Mechanical & Manufacturing Engineering.

In her remarks, she commended NUST for its exponential growth in a short span, earning it a reputable name in the global academia. The Surgeon General also praised the university for laying special emphasis on applied research and innovation, and taking some of the trailblazing R&D initiatives aimed at socioeconomic development of Pakistan.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

