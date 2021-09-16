Ghani blames Murad for procuring costly school furniture?

KARACHI: Provincial Information Minister Saeed Ghani Wednesday is said to have blamed Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah over procurement of expensive furniture for the schools across the province.

Talking to media, Sindh information minister Saeed Ghani said that it was reported in the media that the education department had spend several billion rupees on the purchase of furniture.

He said that the contract was started during his tenure, adding a committee consisting of several important people was formed for the procurement of school furniture. The heads of various institutions including IBA Sukkur were made members of the committee.

He said that the committee had started a process in 2018, but the bids were rejected by the committee.