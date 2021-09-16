PM for ensuring int’l standard facilities to tourists

ISLAMABAD: In view of immense potential of tourism in the country, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday emphasized on ensuring facilities of international standard for tourists.

Chairing a meeting of National Coordination Committee for Tourism, he directed the authorities concerned to come up with proposals based on facilities, including tax exemption by the government for the establishment of tourist resorts and hotels.

The prime minister stressed early finalization of tourism plans in a meeting which was attended by Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Special Assistant Dr Shehbaz Gill and the secretaries of relevant ministries.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan and other provincial officials also attended the meeting via video-link.

The meeting reviewed the steps taken for the promotion of tourist destinations across the country.

The meeting was informed that in Punjab, the services of an international organization had been sought for the management of investment in the tourism sector for tourist destinations.

Also, a master plan of four integrated tourism zones had been prepared in KP, which was under review.

It was highlighted that by-laws and regulations regarding tourism in Punjab had been finalized and would be implemented soon. In KP, these have already been implemented.

The prime minister was also briefed on the progress made in declaring the Attock Fort and Bala Hissar Fort the tourist points.

The meeting was informed that Civil Aviation Authority had amended its rules for launch of air safari service for tourist destinations, also leading to numerous opportunities for private sector.

The progress on Destination Management Plan for various tourist spots also came under discussion.

The meeting was told that the centralized tourism website was fully operational among the four provinces for the promotion of tourism.

The meeting held discussion on the progress in making government rest houses and the Governor Houses available to the public.

Referring to rest houses and other historical places in and around Jhelum, the prime minister called for using the public-private partnership model for the upgradation of such buildings.