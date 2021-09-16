Mufti Aziz’s post-arrest bail dismissed

LAHORE: A city magistrate on Wednesday dismissed post-arrest bail petition of Mufti Azizur Rehman in a case of sexually abusing a student of his madressa.

Earlier, Mufti’s counsel argued that the allegations against the petitioner were not only bogus but enormous as he was 67-year-old while the victim was 26 years old and it was not possible for the petitioner to make the complainant a victim of the alleged offence.

He argued that according to contents of the FIR, no time and date to make video of the alleged incident had been mentioned.

He claimed the forensic of the mobile phone and the USB furnished by the complainant found that the video was created on June 19, 2021, after the registration of the FIR. He said the alleged offence had not been established in any of the medical reports of the complainant.

A prosecutor opposed the bail petition and argued that indiscriminate evidence had been collected against the petitioner and his release on bail could hamper the trial proceedings. He said the petitioner could abscond if granted the bail. The magistrate after hearing both sides dismissed the bail petition. North Cantonment police had registered the FIR on charges of sexual assault and criminal intimidation against Mufti Aziz Rehman on the complaint of a student of Jamia Manzoorul Islam, Cantonment, Sahbir Shah.

