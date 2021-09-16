SAU, SEDF, HS Group sign MoU

HYDERABAD: Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh for Investment Department and Public Private Partnership Projects, Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar has said that investments in various sectors of agriculture should be made with the joint cooperation of Sindh Agricultural University Tando Jam and Sindh Enterprise Development Fund which will help us to uplift our agriculture sector.

He expressed these views today at the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between Sindh Agricultural University Tando Jam, Sindh Enterprise Development Fund and HS Group for Development of onion Plantation and introduction of new varieties of onion seeds and investment in it. Vice Chancellor Agricultural University Tando Jam Dr. Fateh Mohammad Mari, Mehboob-ul-Haq of Sindh Enterprise Development Fund, Anwar Ahmed, CEO of HS Group of Companies, Qabool Mohammad Khatian, Syed Nadeem Shah Jamot, Nabi Bakhsh Sathio and others were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar further said that universities are the center of agricultural development in the world where experts, farmers, industrialists, researchers conduct research on new varieties of seeds and introduce new seeds for the development of agro economy. He said that we will be able to get six times more crop by cultivating new varieties of onion seeds while these varieties of seeds will not be spoiled during harvesting and we will also be able to earn foreign exchange by exporting these onions. He added that in view of climate change and water scarcity, it was necessary to introduce new seeds that could produce more crops by consuming less water.

He said that there are many investment opportunities in which Sindh government is working on priority basis; we have to pay more attention to agricultural research and introduce new varieties of seeds to modernize the agriculture sector to utilize available potential of this sector. He said that agriculture is our backbone of development and the development of Sindh is linked with the development of agriculture therefore Sindh government is developing the agriculture sector on priority basis.

He further said that Sindh Agricultural University Tando Jam is a major center of research and not only students but also benefit farmers.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021