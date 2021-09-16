ANL 23.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.61%)
ASC 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.29%)
ASL 22.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.9%)
BOP 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
BYCO 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.54%)
FCCL 18.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.28%)
FFBL 24.90 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (6.87%)
FFL 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.44%)
FNEL 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.53%)
GGGL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.98%)
GGL 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.46%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.86%)
JSCL 20.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
KAPCO 38.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.47%)
KEL 3.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.56%)
MDTL 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-4.06%)
MLCF 37.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-4.33%)
NETSOL 154.15 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (1.38%)
PACE 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.29%)
PAEL 31.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.26%)
PIBTL 9.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.16%)
POWER 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.31%)
PRL 21.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.35%)
PTC 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
SILK 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.53%)
SNGP 43.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.92%)
TELE 23.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-4.4%)
TRG 167.25 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.6%)
UNITY 34.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.61%)
WTL 3.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.8%)
BR100 4,974 Decreased By ▼ -23.92 (-0.48%)
BR30 24,216 Decreased By ▼ -150.3 (-0.62%)
KSE100 46,717 Decreased By ▼ -174.62 (-0.37%)
KSE30 18,560 Decreased By ▼ -43.13 (-0.23%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,938
7324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,212,809
2,71424hr
4.78% positivity
Sindh
446,840
Punjab
416,901
Balochistan
32,658
Islamabad
103,293
KPK
169,429
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

UAF, BoP sign MoU

16 Sep 2021

FAISALABAD: University of Agriculture Faisalabad and Bank of Punjab inked a Memorandum of Understanding to collaborate in the area of agriculture. UAF Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Iqrar Ahmad Khan and Bank of Punjab Group Head, Human Resources Alia Zafar inked the MoU.

Pro-Vice Chancellor Dr. Anas Sarwar Qureshi, Prof Dr. Khalid Mehmood, Director Research Dr. Zaheer Ahmed Zaheer, Manager Academia Industry Linkage Dr. Khurram Zia, Research Officer Farooq Ahmed, Incharge Business Incubation Centre Muhammad Imran Munawar, Punjab Bank Group Head Retail Asif Riaz, Head Agriculture Credit Sarfraz Hussain, Unit Head Cooperative Communication Asad Zia, Regional Head Agriculture Faisalabad Shahbaz Ahmed and others also attended .

Punjab Bank will provide agricultural investment opportunities to fresh graduates and farmers linked with UAF. Paid internship opportunity will also be offered to the students. The University will provide opportunities for the Bank of Punjab to exhibit agri-focus products.

Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said that due to mushroomed growth of residential colonies, agriculture land was decreasing with each passing year. He lamented that due to low profitability, the farmer’s son do not want to become a farmer.

He said that modern trends need to be promoted and loans on easy instalments for small farmers should be enhanced.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

bank of punjab UAF University of Agriculture Faisalabad Prof. Dr. Iqrar Ahmad Khan

Comments

Comments are closed.

UAF, BoP sign MoU

RLNG allocation to fertilizer plants approved by ECC

VSS, GHS schemes for PMC employees approved by Cabinet

Govt’s determined price: CSs directed to resume daily wheat release

Massive hike in POL products’ prices

White oil pipeline project: ECC for locking tariff in dollar terms for 5 years

Energy sector’s circular debt soars to Rs2.28trn

Proposed PMDA: Media bodies, govt agree to form committee

July LSMI output down 4.91pc MoM

Senate panel unanimously adopts three key bills

PKR at record low due to flight of dollars to Afghanistan

Read more stories