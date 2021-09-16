UAF, BoP sign MoU

FAISALABAD: University of Agriculture Faisalabad and Bank of Punjab inked a Memorandum of Understanding to collaborate in the area of agriculture. UAF Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Iqrar Ahmad Khan and Bank of Punjab Group Head, Human Resources Alia Zafar inked the MoU.

Pro-Vice Chancellor Dr. Anas Sarwar Qureshi, Prof Dr. Khalid Mehmood, Director Research Dr. Zaheer Ahmed Zaheer, Manager Academia Industry Linkage Dr. Khurram Zia, Research Officer Farooq Ahmed, Incharge Business Incubation Centre Muhammad Imran Munawar, Punjab Bank Group Head Retail Asif Riaz, Head Agriculture Credit Sarfraz Hussain, Unit Head Cooperative Communication Asad Zia, Regional Head Agriculture Faisalabad Shahbaz Ahmed and others also attended .

Punjab Bank will provide agricultural investment opportunities to fresh graduates and farmers linked with UAF. Paid internship opportunity will also be offered to the students. The University will provide opportunities for the Bank of Punjab to exhibit agri-focus products.

Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said that due to mushroomed growth of residential colonies, agriculture land was decreasing with each passing year. He lamented that due to low profitability, the farmer’s son do not want to become a farmer.

He said that modern trends need to be promoted and loans on easy instalments for small farmers should be enhanced.—PR

