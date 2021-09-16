ANL 23.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.61%)
Recorder Report 16 Sep 2021

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (September 15, 2021).

=============================================================================
ALONGSIDE EAST WHARF
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
OP-2              High           Disc.          Alpine Marine      13-09-2021
                  Adventure      Mogas          Services
OP-3              Cinderella     Load           Alpine Marine      14-09-2021
                                 Naphtha        Services
B-1               Bochem         Disc.          Eastwind           13-09-2021
                  Brussels       Chemical       Shipping Ltd
B-2               Dm             Load           Eastwind           14-09-2021
                  Emerald        Ethanol        Shipping Ltd
B-4               Dewi           Load           Sirius Logistic    12-09-2021
                  Ambarwati      Clinkers       Pvt. Ltd
B-8/B-9           Independent    Disc. Load     Riazeda            13-09-2021
                  Spirt          Container      Pvt Ltd
B-11/B-12         Gdf Suez       Disc Wheat     Trans Maritime     14-09-2021
                                                Pvt. Ltd
B-13/B-14         King Baton     Disc.          Golden             09-09-2021
                  Rouge          Wheat          Shipping Lines
B-14/B-15         U Glory        Disc. General  Legend Shipping
                                 Cargo          & Logistic         14-09-2021
B-16/B-17         Good Luck 1    Load           Ocean Services     13-09-2021
                                 Clinkers       Pvt. Ltd
Numb-1            Al Mohsin      Disc.          N.S. Shipping      11-09-2021
                                 Used Crane
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ALONGSIDE WEST WHARF
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
B-21/B-22         Caravos        Load           Ocean              10-09-2021
                  Liberty        Cement         Services
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ALONGSIDE SOUTH WHARF
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sapt-4            KMTC Mundra    15-09-2021     United Marine      15-09-2021
                                                Agencies Pvt Ltd
=============================================================================
EXPECTED SAILING
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Independent       15-09-2021     Disc. Load                   Riazeda Pvt Ltd
Spirit                           Container
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVALS
=============================================================================
Al Mahboobbah     15-09-2021     D/14345                          Wilhelsmens
                                 Chemical                       Ship Services
M.T.Lahore        16-09-2021     D/70000                    Pakistan National
                                 CRUDE OIL                        Ship.Corpt.
Actuaria          16-09-2021     D/L Container                Allied Logistic
                                                                 (SMC-Pvt)Ltd
Caledonia         16-09-2021     D/L Container                Golden Shipping
                                                               Lines Pvt. Ltd
Budapest          16-09-2021     D/L Container                    Hapag-Lloyd
Express                                                Pakistan (Pvt) Limited
Oel Badrinath     16-09-2021     D/L Container                  United Marine
                                                             Agencies Pvt Ltd
Sailing Sky       16-09-2021     L/55000                   Universal Shipping
                                 Clinkers
Alonissos         15-09-2021     D/53913                   Pak Liner Agencies
                                 L/Wheat                           (Pvt) Ltd.
=============================================================================
SHIP SAILED
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Csl Sophie        15-09-2021     Container Ship                             -
Nordmerkur        15-09-2021     Tanker                                     -
Kota Nilam        15-09-2021     Container Ship                             -
Georgia M         15-09-2021     Clinkers                                   -
Merry Star        15-09-2021     Container Ship                             -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1              Huang          Rice           Ocean Service      13.09.2021
                  Yan Spirit
MW-2              Ocean          Steel coil     Legend             13.09.2021
                  Harvest-I
MW-4              Port           Coal           Wilhelmsen         12.09.2021
                  Belmonte
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT              IVS Pebble     Coal           East Wind          14.09.2021
                  Beach
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PORT QASIM ELECTRIC POWER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PQEPT             Arion          Coal           Ocean Service      14.09.2021
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              Maersk         Containers     Maersk Pak         14.09.2021
                  Sensota
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
2ND CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              MSC            Containers     MSC Pak            14.09.2021
                  Rachele
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO             Alpine         Gas oil        Alpine             14.09.2021
                  Legend
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP               Orient Sky     Soya bean      Alpine             11.09.2021
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
Coral Gem         Coal           Water Link                        15.09.2021
Argent Daisy      Chemicals      Alpine                                  -do-
Aristidis         Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Maersk
Sensota           Containers     Maersk Pak                        15.09.2021
=============================================================================
OUTER ANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Gas Amazon        LPG            M. International               Sep. 15, 2021
Maritime
Comity            Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Loch Crinan       Coal           Sino Trans                              -do-
Meghna Liberty    Coal           Wilhelmsen                Waiting for berths
Pacific Wealth    Coal           Sino Trans
Chloe             Coal           Ocean World
Sophia Ocean      Rice           Ocean Service                              -
Nilos             Canola         Alpine                                     -
Avalon            Palm oil       Alpine                                     -
Mid Falcon        Palm oil       Alpine                                     -
Wealth Loyal      Palm oil       Alpine                                     -
PS Milano         Condensate     Alpine
Sheng Mao Hai     General cargo  Legend                                     -
Jaga Abha         Mogas          Trans Marine                               -
Nord Neptune      Mogas          Alpine                                     -
Nave Cielo        Mogas          Alpine                                     -
Al-Soor-II        Gas oil        Wilhelmsen                                 -
Sanmar
Song Bird         Gas oil        Wilhelmsen                                 -
Khairpur          Gas oil        Wilhelmsen                                 -
Faros             Furnace oil    Alpine                                     -
Nemo              Furnace oil    Alpine                                     -
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Irenes Ray        Containers     Maersk Pak                        16.09.2021
MSC Paola         Containers     MSC Pak                                 -do-
=============================================================================

