KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (September 15, 2021).

============================================================================= ALONGSIDE EAST WHARF ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= OP-2 High Disc. Alpine Marine 13-09-2021 Adventure Mogas Services OP-3 Cinderella Load Alpine Marine 14-09-2021 Naphtha Services B-1 Bochem Disc. Eastwind 13-09-2021 Brussels Chemical Shipping Ltd B-2 Dm Load Eastwind 14-09-2021 Emerald Ethanol Shipping Ltd B-4 Dewi Load Sirius Logistic 12-09-2021 Ambarwati Clinkers Pvt. Ltd B-8/B-9 Independent Disc. Load Riazeda 13-09-2021 Spirt Container Pvt Ltd B-11/B-12 Gdf Suez Disc Wheat Trans Maritime 14-09-2021 Pvt. Ltd B-13/B-14 King Baton Disc. Golden 09-09-2021 Rouge Wheat Shipping Lines B-14/B-15 U Glory Disc. General Legend Shipping Cargo & Logistic 14-09-2021 B-16/B-17 Good Luck 1 Load Ocean Services 13-09-2021 Clinkers Pvt. Ltd Numb-1 Al Mohsin Disc. N.S. Shipping 11-09-2021 Used Crane ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ALONGSIDE WEST WHARF ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- B-21/B-22 Caravos Load Ocean 10-09-2021 Liberty Cement Services ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ALONGSIDE SOUTH WHARF ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Sapt-4 KMTC Mundra 15-09-2021 United Marine 15-09-2021 Agencies Pvt Ltd ============================================================================= EXPECTED SAILING ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Independent 15-09-2021 Disc. Load Riazeda Pvt Ltd Spirit Container ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVALS ============================================================================= Al Mahboobbah 15-09-2021 D/14345 Wilhelsmens Chemical Ship Services M.T.Lahore 16-09-2021 D/70000 Pakistan National CRUDE OIL Ship.Corpt. Actuaria 16-09-2021 D/L Container Allied Logistic (SMC-Pvt)Ltd Caledonia 16-09-2021 D/L Container Golden Shipping Lines Pvt. Ltd Budapest 16-09-2021 D/L Container Hapag-Lloyd Express Pakistan (Pvt) Limited Oel Badrinath 16-09-2021 D/L Container United Marine Agencies Pvt Ltd Sailing Sky 16-09-2021 L/55000 Universal Shipping Clinkers Alonissos 15-09-2021 D/53913 Pak Liner Agencies L/Wheat (Pvt) Ltd. ============================================================================= SHIP SAILED ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Csl Sophie 15-09-2021 Container Ship - Nordmerkur 15-09-2021 Tanker - Kota Nilam 15-09-2021 Container Ship - Georgia M 15-09-2021 Clinkers - Merry Star 15-09-2021 Container Ship - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 Huang Rice Ocean Service 13.09.2021 Yan Spirit MW-2 Ocean Steel coil Legend 13.09.2021 Harvest-I MW-4 Port Coal Wilhelmsen 12.09.2021 Belmonte ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PIBT IVS Pebble Coal East Wind 14.09.2021 Beach ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PORT QASIM ELECTRIC POWER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PQEPT Arion Coal Ocean Service 14.09.2021 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT Maersk Containers Maersk Pak 14.09.2021 Sensota ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2ND CONTAINER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT MSC Containers MSC Pak 14.09.2021 Rachele ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO OIL TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO Alpine Gas oil Alpine 14.09.2021 Legend ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAP Orient Sky Soya bean Alpine 11.09.2021 ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= Coral Gem Coal Water Link 15.09.2021 Argent Daisy Chemicals Alpine -do- Aristidis Palm oil Alpine -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= Maersk Sensota Containers Maersk Pak 15.09.2021 ============================================================================= OUTER ANCHORAGE ============================================================================= Gas Amazon LPG M. International Sep. 15, 2021 Maritime Comity Palm oil Alpine -do- Loch Crinan Coal Sino Trans -do- Meghna Liberty Coal Wilhelmsen Waiting for berths Pacific Wealth Coal Sino Trans Chloe Coal Ocean World Sophia Ocean Rice Ocean Service - Nilos Canola Alpine - Avalon Palm oil Alpine - Mid Falcon Palm oil Alpine - Wealth Loyal Palm oil Alpine - PS Milano Condensate Alpine Sheng Mao Hai General cargo Legend - Jaga Abha Mogas Trans Marine - Nord Neptune Mogas Alpine - Nave Cielo Mogas Alpine - Al-Soor-II Gas oil Wilhelmsen - Sanmar Song Bird Gas oil Wilhelmsen - Khairpur Gas oil Wilhelmsen - Faros Furnace oil Alpine - Nemo Furnace oil Alpine - ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= Irenes Ray Containers Maersk Pak 16.09.2021 MSC Paola Containers MSC Pak -do- =============================================================================

