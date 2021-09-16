Markets
Shipping Intelligence
16 Sep 2021
KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (September 15, 2021).
=============================================================================
ALONGSIDE EAST WHARF
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
OP-2 High Disc. Alpine Marine 13-09-2021
Adventure Mogas Services
OP-3 Cinderella Load Alpine Marine 14-09-2021
Naphtha Services
B-1 Bochem Disc. Eastwind 13-09-2021
Brussels Chemical Shipping Ltd
B-2 Dm Load Eastwind 14-09-2021
Emerald Ethanol Shipping Ltd
B-4 Dewi Load Sirius Logistic 12-09-2021
Ambarwati Clinkers Pvt. Ltd
B-8/B-9 Independent Disc. Load Riazeda 13-09-2021
Spirt Container Pvt Ltd
B-11/B-12 Gdf Suez Disc Wheat Trans Maritime 14-09-2021
Pvt. Ltd
B-13/B-14 King Baton Disc. Golden 09-09-2021
Rouge Wheat Shipping Lines
B-14/B-15 U Glory Disc. General Legend Shipping
Cargo & Logistic 14-09-2021
B-16/B-17 Good Luck 1 Load Ocean Services 13-09-2021
Clinkers Pvt. Ltd
Numb-1 Al Mohsin Disc. N.S. Shipping 11-09-2021
Used Crane
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ALONGSIDE WEST WHARF
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
B-21/B-22 Caravos Load Ocean 10-09-2021
Liberty Cement Services
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ALONGSIDE SOUTH WHARF
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sapt-4 KMTC Mundra 15-09-2021 United Marine 15-09-2021
Agencies Pvt Ltd
=============================================================================
EXPECTED SAILING
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Independent 15-09-2021 Disc. Load Riazeda Pvt Ltd
Spirit Container
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVALS
=============================================================================
Al Mahboobbah 15-09-2021 D/14345 Wilhelsmens
Chemical Ship Services
M.T.Lahore 16-09-2021 D/70000 Pakistan National
CRUDE OIL Ship.Corpt.
Actuaria 16-09-2021 D/L Container Allied Logistic
(SMC-Pvt)Ltd
Caledonia 16-09-2021 D/L Container Golden Shipping
Lines Pvt. Ltd
Budapest 16-09-2021 D/L Container Hapag-Lloyd
Express Pakistan (Pvt) Limited
Oel Badrinath 16-09-2021 D/L Container United Marine
Agencies Pvt Ltd
Sailing Sky 16-09-2021 L/55000 Universal Shipping
Clinkers
Alonissos 15-09-2021 D/53913 Pak Liner Agencies
L/Wheat (Pvt) Ltd.
=============================================================================
SHIP SAILED
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Csl Sophie 15-09-2021 Container Ship -
Nordmerkur 15-09-2021 Tanker -
Kota Nilam 15-09-2021 Container Ship -
Georgia M 15-09-2021 Clinkers -
Merry Star 15-09-2021 Container Ship -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1 Huang Rice Ocean Service 13.09.2021
Yan Spirit
MW-2 Ocean Steel coil Legend 13.09.2021
Harvest-I
MW-4 Port Coal Wilhelmsen 12.09.2021
Belmonte
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT IVS Pebble Coal East Wind 14.09.2021
Beach
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PORT QASIM ELECTRIC POWER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PQEPT Arion Coal Ocean Service 14.09.2021
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT Maersk Containers Maersk Pak 14.09.2021
Sensota
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
2ND CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT MSC Containers MSC Pak 14.09.2021
Rachele
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO Alpine Gas oil Alpine 14.09.2021
Legend
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP Orient Sky Soya bean Alpine 11.09.2021
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
Coral Gem Coal Water Link 15.09.2021
Argent Daisy Chemicals Alpine -do-
Aristidis Palm oil Alpine -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Maersk
Sensota Containers Maersk Pak 15.09.2021
=============================================================================
OUTER ANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Gas Amazon LPG M. International Sep. 15, 2021
Maritime
Comity Palm oil Alpine -do-
Loch Crinan Coal Sino Trans -do-
Meghna Liberty Coal Wilhelmsen Waiting for berths
Pacific Wealth Coal Sino Trans
Chloe Coal Ocean World
Sophia Ocean Rice Ocean Service -
Nilos Canola Alpine -
Avalon Palm oil Alpine -
Mid Falcon Palm oil Alpine -
Wealth Loyal Palm oil Alpine -
PS Milano Condensate Alpine
Sheng Mao Hai General cargo Legend -
Jaga Abha Mogas Trans Marine -
Nord Neptune Mogas Alpine -
Nave Cielo Mogas Alpine -
Al-Soor-II Gas oil Wilhelmsen -
Sanmar
Song Bird Gas oil Wilhelmsen -
Khairpur Gas oil Wilhelmsen -
Faros Furnace oil Alpine -
Nemo Furnace oil Alpine -
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Irenes Ray Containers Maersk Pak 16.09.2021
MSC Paola Containers MSC Pak -do-
=============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
