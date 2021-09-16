KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (September 15, 2021).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 4,979.06 High: 5,007.71 Low: 4,945.67 Net Change: (-) 16.79 Volume ('000): 273,949 Value ('000): 9,356,897 Makt Cap 1,141,082,766,603 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,347.91 NET CH. (-) 111.68 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,581.36 NET CH. (+) 38.25 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,587.02 NET CH. (-) 11.75 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,813.55 NET CH. (-) 19.75 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,139.72 NET CH. (+) 1.91 ------------------------------------ As on: 15-September-2021 ====================================

