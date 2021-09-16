ANL 23.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.61%)
ASC 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.29%)
ASL 22.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.9%)
BOP 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
BYCO 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.54%)
FCCL 18.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.28%)
FFBL 24.90 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (6.87%)
FFL 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.44%)
FNEL 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.53%)
GGGL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.98%)
GGL 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.46%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.86%)
JSCL 20.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
KAPCO 38.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.47%)
KEL 3.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.56%)
MDTL 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-4.06%)
MLCF 37.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-4.33%)
NETSOL 154.15 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (1.38%)
PACE 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.29%)
PAEL 31.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.26%)
PIBTL 9.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.16%)
POWER 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.31%)
PRL 21.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.35%)
PTC 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
SILK 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.53%)
SNGP 43.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.92%)
TELE 23.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-4.4%)
TRG 167.25 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.6%)
UNITY 34.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.61%)
WTL 3.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.8%)
BR100 4,974 Decreased By ▼ -23.92 (-0.48%)
BR30 24,216 Decreased By ▼ -150.3 (-0.62%)
KSE100 46,717 Decreased By ▼ -174.62 (-0.37%)
KSE30 18,560 Decreased By ▼ -43.13 (-0.23%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,938
7324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,212,809
2,71424hr
4.78% positivity
Sindh
446,840
Punjab
416,901
Balochistan
32,658
Islamabad
103,293
KPK
169,429
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (September 15, 2021). ====================================...
Recorder Report 16 Sep 2021

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (September 15, 2021).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                  4,979.06
High:                       5,007.71
Low:                        4,945.67
Net Change:                (-) 16.79
Volume ('000):               273,949
Value ('000):              9,356,897
Makt Cap           1,141,082,766,603
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  6,347.91
NET CH.                   (-) 111.68
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  9,581.36
NET CH.                    (+) 38.25
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  5,587.02
NET CH.                    (-) 11.75
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,813.55
NET CH.                    (-) 19.75
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  5,139.72
NET CH.                     (+) 1.91
------------------------------------
As on:             15-September-2021
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

