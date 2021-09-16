Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
16 Sep 2021
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (September 15, 2021).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 4,979.06
High: 5,007.71
Low: 4,945.67
Net Change: (-) 16.79
Volume ('000): 273,949
Value ('000): 9,356,897
Makt Cap 1,141,082,766,603
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,347.91
NET CH. (-) 111.68
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,581.36
NET CH. (+) 38.25
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,587.02
NET CH. (-) 11.75
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,813.55
NET CH. (-) 19.75
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,139.72
NET CH. (+) 1.91
------------------------------------
As on: 15-September-2021
====================================
